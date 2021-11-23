During the past decade, family dynamics have driven some of Disney’s best animated work.
The “Frozen” movies wouldn’t be compelling without the push-and-pull relationship of sisters Anna and Elsa. “Moana” has its character pushing against her complicated family heritage. “Raya and the Last Dragon” has the title character fighting with her father’s inclusive attitude toward his enemies.
Of that fare, “Encanto,” Disney’s latest animated movie might be the most family-centric, with the main character, a Colombian girl named Mirabel (voiced by “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Stephanie Beatriz), dealing with being the outcast of a magical family.
A descendant of the Madrigal family, Mirabel is the only member who doesn’t have a special power. She watches with sadness from the sidelines as the golden child, Isabela (Diane Guerrero), can make flowers bloom in magnificent colorful bursts and the incredibly strong Luisa (Jessica Darrow) carries an entire herd of goats without flinching.
Mirabel’s lack of powers is a disappointment to her grandmother, Abuela Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero), who always wants her family to be a perfect picture of happiness and unity.
Abuela’s commitment to perfection is secretly taking its toll on the family. She’s driven out Bruno (John Leguizamo), Mirabel’s uncle, and her lack of including Mirabel in family activities, like dances and photos, is mysteriously causing the literal foundation of the Madrigal home to crack.
Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (“Zootopia”), “Encanto” isn’t afraid to dive deep into the thorny nuances of the Madrigal family and how unchecked trauma and self-preservation has stunted their growth, even as they’re living in ornate surroundings and sing songs of cheer and love (written by Lin-Manuel Miranda).
Like “Moana” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Encanto” invites the audience into a culture rarely featured in a Disney film with care and love. You get a good sense of the traditions and culture, as well as about a dozen different characters, in a shockingly short amount of time.
The movie shines with its songs. While Miranda’s songwriting isn’t of the caliber of something like “Hamilton” or “Moana” — and who could blame him with his hands in three other 2021 releases — the choreography, vivid landscapes and dizzyingly creative animation elevates them to some of Disney’s best work.
While the movie has trouble sticking the landing, wrapping up some deep family issues with what feels like a quick conversation and a hug, “Encanto” is another fun, energetic entry into the studio’s canon.
