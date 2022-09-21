One day, there will be a great movie about “Don’t Worry Darling.” But it won’t be this one.
If you’ve heard about this dystopian drama, it’s likely been because of the behind-the-scenes drama between its director Olivia Wilde and its stars.
It’s the kind of juicy intrigue that will make for a great documentary. It’s also more compelling than anything the actual movie has to offer.
“Don’t Worry Darling” starts as weird and compelling, with a group of 1950s housewives preparing for their day, waving goodbye to their husbands as they watch them drive off in tandem. There’s an eerie presence to the lock-step quality of this community.
Throughout the movie, we find out why, as glimmers of repressed memories pop into the mind of Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh), a new housewife on a cul-de-sac in the experimental community of Victory, California, with Jack Chambers (Harry Styles), her doting, blank slate of a husband.
There are flashes of zombie-fied ballerinas, blood and a different life she led. When those visions aren’t attacking her, she’s busy sipping drinks by the pool with the other housewives, played by director Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan and Kate Berlant, or preparing meals for Jack, who’s away at a job he can’t talk about with her.
Alice’s solitude and lack of a connection with any of the housewives turn into madness and rebellion. Her visions get more manic and after witnessing a neighbor commit suicide, she cracks.
Much like 2021’s “Last Night in Soho,” another psychedelic drama that blurred the protagonist’s perceptions of reality and fantasy, “Don’t Worry Darling” falls apart when it tries to explain what’s going on. Images that first came across as creepy become hokey and the reasoning behind the community is thin and borderline nonsensical.
As a director, Wilde showed she could balance zany comedy with heartfelt emotion in the 2019 high school comedy “Booksmart.” With “Don’t Worry Darling,” she shows she has dramatic muscle, taking cues from “The Truman Show,” “Pleasantville” and the original “The Stepford Wives.” Set to a glitchy, chant-heavy score by John Powell, she has the audience stare at this happy, sanitary façade of a suburban utopian with skepticism.
While the cinematography captures this with an eerie beauty and Pugh is as good as ever, the screenplay, written by Kate Siberling, doesn’t add anything to the genre that those other movies didn’t do better. A twist that lands two-thirds of the way through the movie lands with a thud and the movie never recovers.
The biggest shame: All of the backstage drama that “Don’t Worry Darling” received in the press feels more compelling than anything this had to offer.
