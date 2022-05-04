There’s a moment early on in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” where you realize the direction is a little different.
As a kaiju of a giant eyeball and octopus causes havoc, the camera switches several times, locking on to screaming bystanders, capturing the mayhem from the rooftops and viewing the destruction through the point of view of the monster.
This is all signature work from director Sam Raimi, channeling a mixture of his “Evil Dead” movies and the original “Spider-Man” trilogy, along with long-time editor Bob Murawski.
In these moments, as well as a handful of other sequences that focus on body horror teetering on an R rating, “Multiverse” is at its best and a perfect fit for Raimi’s weirdness.
The problem is there’s a whole other movie going on, where it feels like he’s more of a for-hire director like many that came before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That’s less exciting.
In “Multiverse,” Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Strange, who’s fresh off of cracking open the multiverse in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Having nightmares about a parallel universe version of himself dying for a mysterious woman, America Chavez (an underused Xochitl Gomez), he’s still feeling stuck between worlds.
On the run from an unknown evil, Chavez can jump between multiverses. Needing protection from this unseen force, she arrives in Strange’s universe with a mission to stop it. To complete that, he’ll need the help of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).
For the uninitiated, you’re going to need to know the main story and ending of the Disney+ show “WandaVision,” and you’ll want to check out the first “Doctor Strange” before you see this. There’s also a lot of MCU jargon about “dream walking,” books of magic and spells that might be best not to think about too hard.
In fact, it’s best not to think about anything too hard in this because it feels more like a series of wild action sequences than a movie with a strong plot. Strange and Chavez travel to different realities, some of which are shocking delights, like a trippy fall through the multiverse reminiscent of “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” and a violent, cameo-filled reality that may be the MCU’s bloodiest sequence. In these scenes, Marvel lets Raimi dig into his bag of tricks and it’s clear he’s been holding on to some weird stuff during the past decade.
The problem with all of this universe trotting is there’s no sense of a strong emotional anchor that has grounded the best MCU movies. Chavez is more of a MacGuffin than a character and Strange’s revelation is bland. In a smart move, Maximoff is given most of the spiritual weight of the film and, as she proved in “WandaVision,” Olsen delivers a heartfelt, effective performance.
For Raimi’s return to Marvel movies, I was hoping for a natural, fun collaboration along the lines of directors like Taika Waititi or James Gunn. Instead, it’s more a Raimi movie trapped inside the middle-of-the-road universe of the MCU. But there are enough weird thrills to justify the ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.