One of my favorite types of movies is the “blank check movie.”
It’s when a director gets enough clout, either by box office or critical success, that a major studio gives him or her a big check to do whatever he or she wants.
Think M. Night Shyamalan’s disastrous “The Happening” or the numerous sequels James Cameron’s getting for “Avatar.” It’s always a wild, mixed bag.
After the success of “Whiplash” and “La La Land,” writer-director Damien Chazelle seemingly got that with the Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man.” Despite that not doing well in theaters, he’s getting another chance with a niche subject, the transition from silent films to the talkie era in 1920s Hollywood with “Babylon.”
While we’ve had several tributes to making movies this year, from Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” to Sam Mendes’ “Empire of Light,” “Babylon” is a seemingly different, more explicit beast filled to the brim with cynicism and cocaine-fueled energy.
The movie follows the fall of the silent film era through three characters: Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), a suave actor who balances box office success with women and alcohol; Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), an aspiring actress from New Jersey who’s bound for the screen and Manuel (Diego Calva), a production assistant aiming for the silver screen.
Where Chazelle captured jazz and two characters falling in love with classic movie sheen and colorful, well-orchestrated dances in “La La Land,” he throws multiple layers of dirt on this nostalgic look back at the ‘20s.
In the opening party where all three characters are flowing with every kind of liquid, from vomit to urine to alcohol and blood, characters are seemingly falling in love in front of orgies and depraved acts, all set to another jazz-infused score from composer Justin Hurwitz.
From there, their paths diverge. Conrad gets drunk and makes a seemingly doomed sword-and-sandals epic while grappling with his fading spotlight. While LaRoy’s star is rising, her debt and drug use are too. Meanwhile, Calva is in love with her and fades to the background of the story.
In “Babylon’s” more than three-hour running time, Chazelle tries to wrap his arms around a lot of subject matter, to wildly varying results. There are scenes that crackle with wit and energy, like trying to shoot the ending to another Conrad epic or everything going wrong on a fairly benign scene in a LaRoy rom-com.
There are others, like a black jazz performer (played wonderfully by Jovan Adepo) forced to wear blackface makeup or a cabaret singer (Li Jun Li) smitten with LaRoy, that have meat on the bone, but go nowhere.
As with all Chazelle movies, the production design is lavish and tactile. You can almost smell the sweat and vomit at the multiple parties that happen throughout this. But all that shock and flash, as well as an array of solid performances from the ensemble, feels like it has no purpose because “Babylon” ends up with not much to say outside of “Hollywood was really gross back then.” It didn’t need to take three hours to say that.
