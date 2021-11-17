For two years, a locally shot movie has been waiting to be seen by the public.
This week, “Below The Fold,” a mysterious, slow-burning drama, will have its premiere at The Hangar in Maryville, Missouri, and on video on demand.
“I just can’t wait to go see it with everyone and to see what they think,” said writer-director Clayton Scott.
Scott will be on hand for the film’s big-screen debut at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Nov. 19 and 20, at The Hangar, with a Q&A following the film. It will be available to stream on all digital movie retailers starting Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Featuring locations in Maryville, Skidmore and St. Joseph, the dark thriller takes inspiration from local true-crime stories while crafting a fictitious mystery that Scott said mixes tones from movies like “Zodiac” and “All The President’s Men.”
“Below The Fold” follows two journalists, Lisa Johnson (“Christmas at the Chateau’s” Sarah McGuire) and David Fremont (“The Stylist’s” Davis DeRock), as they cover a story about Susie Potter, a girl who went missing from Skidmore, Missouri, a decade ago. What they discover is a web of lies, secrets and rumors that goes deeper than they expected.
Shot on a microbudget with a small cast and crew, Scott said he wanted to capture the feel of small-town Missouri without much artifice. For example, it keeps the names of Maryville and Skidmore in the film, even adding a passing mention of the murder of Ken Rex McElroy. The journalists work for the Maryville Daily Forum back when the newspaper operated under that namesake.
Growing up in Grant City, Missouri, Scott said he wanted people in the area to see themselves represented in film.
“People are going to see all the landmarks and all the different places in Maryville and Skidmore and Worth County,” he said. “For some people, especially from Worth County that know me well, they’ll notice names that are familiar to them. It’s going to be very exciting.”
During the past decade, cities like St. Joseph and Maryville have had a wealth of films and music videos shot in the area, such as “Christmas at the Chateau,” “School Spirits” and Joey Cool & Tech N9ne’s “Man on Fire” clip.
While those had lighthearted humor to them, “Below The Fold” is a pitch-black mystery, touching on issues such as molestation, murder and the dark secrets hiding in a small community. In a way, it’s more in line with other Missouri-shot films like “Gone Girl” and “Winter’s Bone.”
While Scott was working with a small cast and crew, the goal was to make it feel local while looking like a big movie.
“The goal was to make it look and feel like a professional production ... We had a great crew and great cinematographer that made it happen,” he said.
After getting delayed because of the pandemic, the movie made its festival premiere earlier in 2021 at the Screenland Armour’s Panic Fest. While that was special, having its local debut at The Hangar means a lot to Scott.
“I’ve went there since it opened in ‘99. For Grant City, that was the closest theater, I would go any chance I got. I would be surprised if anyone from ‘99 to 2012 saw more movies there,” he said.
More than a decade later, he can’t believe he’ll be seeing his work exhibited there.
“I’m just so excited to be there. I’m hoping it goes over well and people enjoy the experience of seeing it on the big screen,” he said.
While Scott is busy writing the follow-up to “Below The Fold,” he said he’s also taking in the thrill that the wait is over. He said he’s thankful for all of the hard work from the cast and crew and the local support.
“Being able to do the next movie depends on how well this does. It’s about getting local people behind it, which is super helpful and beneficial to do the next one,” he said.
“Below The Fold” is unrated. It contains strong language and descriptions of sexual trauma.
