A locally shot romantic comedy now is available to rent and purchase on VOD services.
While the movie "Accidental Family" had its local premiere in 2021, a new edit is available for digital rent or purchase on services like Amazon and iTunes.
"It really harkens back to movies like 'While You Were Sleeping' with Sandra Bullock," said director Jason Hudson. "It's a lot of surprises throughout the story."
Reuniting Hudson with "Christmas at the Chateau" stars Justen Jones and Kinsey Leigh Redmond, the movie focuses more on goofy comedy than drama.
"This movie. Jason kind of took the (comedy) training wheels off and went 'Hey, come on in and have some fun,'" Jones said.
Written and directed by Hudson, “Accidental Family” stars Redmond as Olivia, a quirky genealogy consultant who gets enmeshed with the family of Alex (Jones). The twist: His family thinks she's a long-lost relative. As she's about to reveal she's not, she discovers Alex's fiancé is using him to get to his family's money.
Shot in St. Joseph, the production features businesses like River Bluff Brewing Co., Mokaska Coffee Company and the Shakespeare Chateau and staples of the area like Krug Park. It also includes local talent like Joe Morack and Ashlyn Ford, as well as Michelle Davidson and Stephen Matlock.
After screening the movie at the Missouri Theater in August 2021, Hudson asked for people's thoughts and opinions on the movie and took them to heart.
"We tightened some things up, shot a few new scenes. We made what I thought was great even better," he said.
Before the movie hit digital services, they held another screening, this time at Restoration Church on Dec. 6, to see how audiences reacted.
"We had guys come up to us that I said 'I haven't cried in 25 years and that made me tear up,'" Jones said.
The goal, Hudson said, is for the movie to hit the sweet spot of emotions, where people can run the gamut of feelings, all in a matter of 97 minutes.
"It really hits some emotional tones towards the end, which I think is unique for these kind of Hallmark movies where a lot of people said 'We cried. We teared it out.' That's why our recipe for stories with these rom-coms is "Laugh'..." Hudson said.
Jones interjected: "You cry. You laugh. You feel good in the end."
