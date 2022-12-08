Accidental Family

A scene from the movie "Accidental Family." The locally-shot movie is now available on VOD services.

 Submitted

A locally shot romantic comedy now is available to rent and purchase on VOD services. 

While the movie "Accidental Family" had its local premiere in 2021, a new edit is available for digital rent or purchase on services like Amazon and iTunes.

