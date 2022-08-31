The first hour of the capuchin monkey-human buddy film “Gigi & Nate” might have you thinking “They don’t make movies like this anymore.”
By “movies like this,” I mean those cute, animal-led, live-action Disney movies from the ‘80s and ‘90s, where an animal helps a lost human find his or her way.
Nate Gibson (an affable Charlie Rowe) is a thrill-seeking young man living with his family in Nashville who finds himself in a dark place. After high diving with some friends, he contracts meningitis from bacteria in the water which leaves him a quadriplegic.
While Gibson’s family, which includes fine turns by Josephine Langford, Marcia Gay Harden and Jim Belushi, does its best to meet Nate’s needs, it isn’t until he meets Gigi, a monkey serving as a service animal, that he comes back to life.
With Gibson’s story told in montages set to generic, inspiring pop songs, as Gigi encourages him to follow through on his rehabilitation, artwork and communication, it comes off as cheesy, but you have to admire how unapologetically earnest it is, reminding me of some of those lost Disney movies like “White Fang,” “A Far Off Place” and “Iron Will.”
It helps that everyone in the cast, specifically Rowe, Langford and Hannah Riley, has palpable chemistry and gives a light, charming touch to what could be overbearing material.
Those likable turns are undermined by the second half of the movie, where things turn from a warm, enjoyable movie into a weird screed against animal rights groups.
Several confrontations between Nate and an animal rights activist, Martha Greeter (Tara Summers), almost turn into a riot outside Gibson’s house when Gigi is shown on social media hanging out with Nate at a party. In short, the activists are arguing for the banning of monkeys as service animals because of the damage caused by their lives being disrupted by being removed from their families. Nate uses his experience with Gigi as a counter to that.
This leads to contrived courtroom scenes with convenient, one-sided arguments and an ending that feels like a shrug.
Inspired by a true story (it has never been specified what that story is), “Gigi & Nate” comes from indie director Nick Hamm (of the not-so-family-friendly dramas “Killing Bono” and “Driven”) and a screenplay by “Friday Night Lights” writer-producer David Hudgins, a person who has experience writing for characters with mobile impairments, like quarterback and paraplegic Jason Street in the first season of the show.
Similar to the first season of “Friday Night Lights,” Hudgins brings some of that nuance and care to “Gigi & Nate,” only to dash it all when it seemingly has an axe it wants to grind about the monkey-as-service-animals debate. It’s too sprawling of an argument to have in the last 45 minutes of a movie and for what came off as a cute animal movie, it gives the film a wild shift in tone from which it never recovers.
Instead of saying “Aw, what a cute monkey,” the audience is saying “Aw, what a missed opportunity.”
