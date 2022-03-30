For the first time in more than two years, free movie screenings will return to the St. Joseph Public Library's East Hills location.
Thinking of no better film to welcome people, host Bob Shultz said the first movie that came to mind was "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
"(We're showing movies that) have a universal appeal to it and are generally made to be seen by audiences in a theater setting," he said.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the East Hills location, 502 N. Woodbine Road, the free weekly film series will bring back what packed the place for the past 15 years: interesting movies, free popcorn and the communal experience of watching a film in the dark.
Hosting the series since its inception, Shultz said the shutdown during the start and height of the COVID-19 pandemic had him worried the program wouldn't come back.
"I'm thinking, 'Maybe this will come back and maybe they're going to figure out something else. Or maybe it won't. I have faith in the program and I knew I had a constant audience but you don't know how it works and what the library was in all this," Shulz said.
Standing with Shultz, the library was happy to bring the program back with some blockbuster gusto. The schedule has been planned for the next two months and includes "Casablanca" (April 12), "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" (April 19), "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" (April 26), "Mildred Pierce" (May 3), "Smokey and the Bandit" (May 10), "Paper Moon" (May 17), "High Noon" (May 24) and "The Sandlot" (May 31).
For some of the movies, Shultz said he's catering to the long-time Front Row faithful who come mainly for the classics. In the case of a more recent movie like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," it's giving people a second chance to see a film that was slightly hampered by being released in the fall when COVID-19 cases were soaring in the area.
"I thought, 'Oh, that's a perfect one to show for something like that.' It has that universal quality to it. It has so much nostalgia. While it was successful theatrically, not many people got to see it because of everything was going on," Shultz said.
Before the film series shut down in 2020, Shultz said it was seeing some of its biggest, most consistent numbers of all time. He remembers after a packed screening of "Pulp Fiction" getting the news that the series would be put on pause.
With the series back, Shultz said he'd like to see numbers return to what they were and for people to be reminded of the fun and community they can have watching movies in a theater.
"I think people kind of forgot the whole idea about how special a program this is. It's something unique because you can all get together, regardless of where we are financially and we get the opportunity to see these films the way the directors wanted to show them," he said.
Thanking the library for their patience and cooperation, along with the series' patrons for continuing to show their support, Shultz said it's about time to get back to the movies.
"We're hoping to have what we had before and a little bit more," he said.
The Friends Front Row Film Series is free and open to the public. Depending on their rating, some movies may contain some mature content.
