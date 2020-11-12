Writer-director Christopher Landon knows how to give genre a wonderfully dark, comedic spin.
Landon did it well with the "Happy Death Day" series and with "Freaky," a combination of the body swap formula from "Freaky Friday" and the serial killer menace of "Friday The 13th," he does it even better.
Vince Vaughn, in a nice comedic return, plays Barney Calvin Garris, also known as the Blissfield Butcher, a lumbering, Jason Voorhees-esque murderer whose only motivation in life is racking up dead bodies in increasingly grotesque ways.
As he causes havoc throughout the painfully average suburb of Blissfield, he steals upon a magic dagger that has him swap bodies with the frumpy, bullied teen Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton, who channels some delightful, Arnold-like "Terminator" energy as The Butcher).
From there, the table is set for lots of brutal murders by The Butcher in Kessler's body, including a shop class table saw and a knife and Vaughn freaking out in the body of a 50-year-old man.
The formula for this is typical, But the performances, much like in "Happy Death Day," give it such fun, breezy energy that carries on through the movie's 101-minute running time. Vaughn is a delight as he plays off solid comedic turns from Misha Osherovich and Celeste O'Connor. Playing against her usual teen roles, Newton has a lot of fun as she methodically stalks the fellow students and teachers that wronged her.
Where "Happy Death Day" was constrained by its PG-13 rating, Landon seems to revel in "Freaky"'s hard R to an almost gross-out degree. Bodies are impaled, cut in half, mashed and crushed with a camera that's doesn't flinch when the pulverizing start getting chopped up. For what feels like a light comedy, it's uncomfortably macabre.
Thankfully, that squeamish feeling doesn't overtake the laughs. The cast could power a small town with its comedic chemistry and a familiar formula is twisted in just the right way that it feels fresh without overstaying its welcome.
If you're in the mood for violent, escapist fun: Give this a stab.
"Freaky" is playing exclusively in movie theaters. It will be available on Video On Demand on Dec. 4.