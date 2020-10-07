For 40 years, the Northwest Missouri Street Rods organization has brought people together through a love of cars and good times.

With no specific age range, gender or interest in mind, the Cruise Nights have always been about welcoming everyone to enjoy the community.

“There’s a lot of good long-time, lasting friendships within the Car Club ... You just meet a lot of great people with a lot of common interests,” Raymond Swanstone, club president of NWSMR, said.

To close out its season, the group will stick to tradition and host a night of classic vehicles, music and food at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, outside Hazel’s Coffee Company, 3829 Frederick Ave.

Being held in the parking lot, the Cruise Night will feature family-friendly entertainment with an array of vehicles, raffles and music. Swanstone said it doesn’t matter what kind of vehicle someone is into, it’s always a good time.

“There’s truck guys, there’s street-rod guys, there’s old-school guys, there’s people that got newer cars, there’s people that just love Corvettes ... It’s a really nice common denominator for all types of people to get together and enjoy something,” he said.

It’s a type of camaraderie that Swanstone grew up loving, as he attended Cruise Nights when he was a teenager. Now the president of the group, he wants to pass that same feeling on to others.

“Everybody loves the atmosphere. They love the cars. Everybody’s there for just good, positive attitudes,” he said.

A pandemic year was obviously not ideal for the group to celebrate its 40th anniversary. For its seasoned veterans, Swanstone said the lack of Cruise Nights in the early months of the COVID-19 shutdown were especially rough. In order to meet, the group pivoted to events like drives around town.

“We’re just thinking outside the box, trying to do some other things. In our club, we have have a lot of people that have been in it for a long time. We want to make sure their health and safety is top priority,” Swanstone said.

For the Cruise Night, that means making sure people are safely distanced from each other while still able to check out all the cars.

While Swanstone considers every Cruise Night as special, this one in particular means a lot.

“I think most of us are probably enjoying it just a little bit more this year because for a lot of them, this is the one time a month that’s the main social event for some of our older members. You know, Saturday comes around and it’s time to get cars out and go see people,” he said.

Regardless of age, Swanstone said it’s a good time for everyone and all are welcome to attend.

“We love everybody that comes out. Everybody’s special to us,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public.