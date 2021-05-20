The Saint Joseph Symphony’s “Audition” series has been about new perspectives and approaches.

While it has auditioned conductors from Kansas and Australia, the symphony will bring Christopher Kelts, a St. Louis native, to the stage for its “Audition #3” concert.

The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St.

The director of orchestral studies at Missouri State University, as well as associate professor of music, Kelts comes with experience and accolades. He also is the director and co-founder of the Kinnor Philharmonic Orchestra and the ensemble Project Musica and serves as the director of the Kansas City Civic Orchestra.

Before his concert, he took some time to talk to St. Joe Live about his experiences and what he’s bringing to the table. Parts of the interview have been condensed for space.

St. Joe Live: What caught your eye about this role?

Kelts: I’m very familiar with the Saint Joseph Symphony. I’ve had the pleasure of serving as a viola player a few times over the last 15 years. And I’m always taken back in a very positive way by the inspired music-making. It’s the kind of community I’d like to be involved in, in continuing to develop, promote that artistic entity of St. Joseph.

The orchestra has been around, I believe, for over 100 years. That in and of itself is an incredible achievement. And so what drew me is to be a part of this tradition and also being a part of what the vision of the orchestra could be in the future.

SJL: What have been some of your career highlights, your personal favorite moments so far? Kelts: I’ve had the privilege and the honor to conduct some orchestras in Paraguay and South Korea, and just being exposed to a much broader culture always gives you a great perspective about yourself and about where you are in this world.

I love to teach ... And I don’t mean just in the school setting. Some of the best concert moments have been when we’ve been able to put together concerts that feature famous orchestral works and we talk about the history and the structure of the work and then the orchestra comes back and performs it in its entirety. You get a real sense that the audience is connecting to what we know as musicians. Now they know the secret and they can have a much deeper experience from it.

SJL: What originally drew you to music? Kelts: I grew up in north St. Louis, and my parents were not musical. None of my extended family was musical at all. But my elementary school teacher, Peggy Davenport, who I believe still (teaches) ... she told my parents that I should take piano lessons. From the age of kindergarten or first grade, that’s where I began to have a real draw to music. I was able to do silly things like I could hear commercial tunes, or cartoon scenes or whatever was on the TV, and I could go over to the piano and play them. So my parents thought, ‘Hey, we might really be on to something here.’

For the longest time, I saw my career (as) a professional Viola player. But around 2003 or 2004, the interest changed more towards the conducting. I wasn’t drawn to conducting from the sense of ‘All conductors are controlling’ or this, then and the other one or to be famous. I never wanted that. I viewed conducting as an ability to share my own personal musical ideas with a group of people.

SJL: What would you like to do with the Saint Joseph’s Symphony if you are chosen to be the conductor? Kelts: I think what I’d like to do is continue to develop its exposure within the city. I know the Saint Joseph Symphony has a wonderful educational outreach program they do every year, where they reach a bunch of school children involved in music or interested in music. And that’s key.

I would like to get the orchestra out into the public areas to really let people know that we do, in fact, continue to exist strongly in St. Joe. That could be anywhere from expanding the holiday concert experience to maybe developing a Fourth of July celebration that involves the symphony orchestra. And then lastly, really just to solidify and create and continue to nurture the pride that the city has for the symphony orchestra through creative programming, not just composers who are no longer living, but composers who are working in the field now and what that means to the orchestral development.

SJL: What should people expect from the concert coming up this weekend?

Huff: If I could sum it up in one word, I think the word is ‘intimate.’ As one of the conductor candidates, we were all given a choice of doing a string orchestra ... or we could use a mixed ensemble. And what I mean by mixed ensemble is winds, brass and strings.

I wanted to interact with a more diverse population from the orchestra. We have wonderful winds and brass players that will be with some of our string players. And the pieces themselves are from Richard Wagner and Antonín Dvorák ... This is more of their miniature (work). The Wagner ‘Siegfried Idyll,’ that’s on the program is for 13 players. And it’s very intimate and inspiring and beautiful. And the Dvorák ‘s ‘Serenade for Winds and Cello and Bass’ ... Dvorák is able to create this intimate piece of music that involves a march, a dance, lyricism and a very triumphant finale. How Dvorák is able to use all of those different sounds in a much smaller ensemble I think is rather unique when you think of a symphony orchestra.

SJL: This is a part of a series of concerts where the symphony is returning to a live audience for the first time since 2019. What does it mean to you to be given that chance to be one (of the people) who’s going to be re-introducing the symphony back to a live music setting? Kelts: I already know what the first thing I’m going to do when I stand on the stage with my fellow musicians. I’m going to ask them a show of hands of how many of them will be performing for the very first time that night. I have reason to believe it will be a great deal of them. And there’s something that really bonds us as musicians, not just the instrumentalists and the conductor. We’re all artists trying to achieve the same thing. And, being able to stand on the stage after 18 months of no performances, really, I think there’s sort of a common goal and a common pride that we might have to be able to do that together. I find it very moving.

Tickets for in-person or online viewing are $25 to $45. They are available now at saintjosephsymphony.org or by calling 816-233-7701.