In year of local music festival cancellations, Magoon’s is happy to host one of the few left standing.

Comprised of seven performers, Magoon’s Magoonstock will continue its Woodstock-honoring tradition of hosting a variety of music with food, tie dye and good vibes.

“We’re kind of an old-school music venue that’s basically blues and jazz and rock ‘n’ roll. I think it follows suit with the style of Woodstock ... It’s been a good thing every year,” Barry Woodhull, owner of Magoon’s, said.

Being held for all ages from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the venue at 632 S. Eighth St., the festival will feature performers like Tracy Huffman, Kristin Hamilton, Jeff Lux, Tad Hopkins, John Whitemore, Chris Jamison and Johnny & The Riff Raff.

It’s a mixture that Woodhull said ranges from country to folk to grunge to blues that people who attend his bar tend to appreciate. Because it’s all ages and held on the outdoor patio in the afternoon, he’s hoping to see some faces who have been absent during the pandemic.

“Hopefully (the variety will) flip crowds and instead of having like everybody all day, maybe I can have different crowds for different people there,” he said.

The variety of bands and their audiences would help Magoon’s, Woodhull said, which has been financially surviving on its daily lunches. The music crowds have been sparse, he added.

“(The musicians) have been supporting me all along and they’re anxious to do whatever they can to help me stay open,” he said.

For safety measures, Woodhull said tables will be spaced apart and masks are needed for people moving around.

“I’m not trying to push it real hard. We want people to social distance. Hopefully, they’ll come in and feel comfortable with their friends in their bubble,” he said.

In a year where events like JoeStock can’t happen, Woodhull said he’s been happy to pick up the live music mantle so people can have a variety show to attend. He hopes they have as much fun as him.

“I just enjoy the feel of it and I figure people will be responsible. It might be a little different, but we can still enjoy a socially distant JoeStock,” he said.

The event is free and open to the public. An evening show at 7 p.m. with Jamazon Cloud will be for people 21 and older and will have a cover charge.