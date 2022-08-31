What was old in St. Joseph is new again as a local musician brings back live accompaniment to a silent movie.
Celebrating the 100th anniversary of F.W. Murnau's "Nosferatu," musician Michelle Rautmann will bring it to life with a live organ playing during an outdoor screening of the film.
"It's a whole new kind of choreographing, just trying to keep your wits about you with kids possibly crying and there's a crowd," she said.
Hosting a free screening of the classic vampire movie, Rautmann will provide the music for it starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square.
An accomplished musician, teacher and owner of the Rautmann School of Music, she said she got the idea after a combination of playing the organ for the St. Joseph Mustangs and attending the Kansas City Silent Film Festival.
"It was an astounding experience for my daughter and myself. There, they actually played a giant theater organ and it was in an Art Deco kind of hall. It was a full experience," she said.
Thinking of how that would sound at the Missouri Theater, Rautmann said she wanted to experiment with it first before proposing it happen in a grand space.
"Knowing that the Missouri Theater is also built as a movie theater, this would be something that would be cool to see there, as well. But I got to start in a smaller aspect of things," she said.
Released in 1922, "Nosferatu" seemed like the perfect fit to try. It ties in well with the creepier, spookier fall season that's about to hit. It's also the centennial anniversary of the movie, which stars Max Schreck at Count Orlock, preying on the wife of his estate agent. The film was noteworthy for several reasons, including the masterful acting by the cast, its use of practical effects on a minuscule budget, controversy over its copyright and that all copies of it were ordered to be destroyed.
When the movie would be showcased, Rautmann said several different compositions were performed, with some of them being partially lost to time.
"We have lost the original score for it. So, from then on out, as far as what has been played, sometimes people improvise the entire film. Sometimes, they take cue cards and kind of piece things together that are appropriate for that style of the movie," she said.
Combining those, along with inspirations, Rautmann will make the performance an homage to the past, including St. Joseph's tie to silent films and music.
"These sorts of music or film experiences would have been for everybody, that's your big night out. They would have the opera house and the theaters and everywhere, there would be something going on. So it's just kind of a taste of what was before," she said.
While a silent film screening can be a little different, Rautmann said it's beneficial to have an appreciation for it. For kids, she suggests watching the animated movie "Hugo," which pays tribute to the silent-film era and how they got made. For adults, she asks for patience as the movie unfolds.
Whoever comes, Rautmann said she hopes people enjoy it and that the show goes off without a problem.
"When things go one way or the other, that's kind of the magic of a live performance. Hopefully, the whole stage doesn't fall down and my music gets unplugged or whatever else. But that's the cool thing," she said laughing. "You just have to roll with it, laugh it off and pick yourself back up and continue on."
The screening is free and open to the public. Before the movie starts, there will be a $50 grand prize for the person in the best Nosferatu costume. Parents are warned that while the movie is not rated, it does contain some creepy imagery.
