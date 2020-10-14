Ten years ago, three friends — Nick Ford, Will Harrah and Jeff Jones — gathered on a stage at the Snakebite Club in St. Joseph for its first “Minority Report” comedy show. It turned out to be an unforgettable night of laughter.

“It was a special for everybody for individual reasons,” Ford said.

Since then, the place where they performed closed, Jones unexpectedly passed away in 2017 and Ford and Harrah moved on to other careers. But there was a feeling with Ford that the magic could be rekindled.

“I think the people that we do have there, we all have the same spirit in the same vein as what we were trying to accomplish that night,” he said.

Hosting “Minority Report 2” at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., Ford will be joined by headliner Janell Banks with Ford, Harrah and guest host Matt Wright. The show will be held at 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. There is no cover charge.

While Harrah went from the stage to the screen, directing music videos and working on commercials, he said he always remembers that first show, from the nervousness to the laughs they all got and, surprising to him, the cash at the end of the night.

“Even though it was a small club, I think we were close to selling it out. Like, we all got paid at the end, I wouldn’t even expect me to get paid on that show. It’s probably one of the better memories that I have,” he said.

Talks of a “Minority Report 2: Electric Boogaloo” would bounce around between Ford, Harrah and Jones, but it never materialized. When the idea to do it re-emerged in 2020, Ford said they turned to Banks, a friend from Missouri Western State University who became a touring stand-up comedian to headline.

“I feel that this is the city that gave me the courage and the guts to kind of get behind the microphone,” Banks said.

An outgoing person who often would host and emcee events at Missouri Western, Banks said she got into comedy through a mixture of Crown Royal and a dare from a friend. From there, she channeled her stand-up inspirations, like Eddie Murphy, comedians on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and Pat Brown, into a career that has taken her across the country.

“I’m super happy in my dream fields, working at a law firm and telling jokes. It is the weirdest fantasy, but it somehow came to fruition,” she said.

Returning to where it all began and helping live a dream with Ford, Harrah and Wright, Banks said it’s a privilege to be a part of it.

“To be with these guys who I’ve met before my comedy career, who probably I’m sure told me, ‘You should do this,’ to be invited back to something that I know is super, super important and so awesome for them, I’m just totally honored,” she said.

Ford said it’s not only great to be back onstage with his friends, but also to be doing comedy at all.

“It’s nice to be in front of people and actually kind of hear some laughter, get a reaction out at this point. I wouldn’t even care about getting booed,” he said.

The show is free and open to everyone 21 and older.