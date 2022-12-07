The spooky side of Christmas will be on display this weekend around St. Joseph.
A celebration of Krampus, known as the “Opposite of Santa Claus,” the second Krampusnacht will be held at businesses Downtown.
“Where Santa Claus will reward children for being good, Krampus punishes children for being bad,” said Dana Massin, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s all in good fun, but it’s definitely more a spookier side of the winter holiday.”
Organized by the owners of Downtown businesses like Manic Snail and Oracle’s Eye, Krampusnacht will have a variety of local establishments celebrating different parts of the holiday.
The event will start from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, with a “Yuletide Monsters” art show at Oracle’s Eye, 714 Felix St., and continue with “The Story of Krampus” reading and a community parade at Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.
“The start of the parade will be at Mokaska and the end of the parade and the (Pyro Flow) fire show will be at Angry Swede,” Massin said. “You can get your Krampus merch at Manic Snail and a number of other businesses who have said ‘Yes, we support this event. Come see us. We’re doing themes and specific drinks and tea flights and things like that.’ So it’s kind of all over Downtown this year, which is really cool.”
This differs from the first Krampusnacht, which took place in Felix Street Square in 2019. In its initial year, hundreds of people showed up dressed up as Krampus. To Massin, it was a surprise success.
“I didn’t feel like I advertised much. But we had so many more people than I expected. There were a lot of people in costume, a lot of people really excited. And from that point on, it was pretty clear that St. Joe had a taste for this sort of event,” she said.
While the event got put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Massin moving the location of her store, she got to talking with the people at Oracle’s Eye about it making a comeback.
“It started as a Manic Snail and Oracle’s Eye collaboration and then it grew to all these other businesses,” Massin said.
Instead of having a centralized location for all the events, Massin said local businesses stood up and volunteered their spaces or menus for some Krampus-related fun.
“An event like this sort of had the unintentional result of giving a common cause or common idea and letting everyone sort of contribute to that without having to really hold any meetings,” she said. “This idea has just sort of really resonated with a number of business owners in a way I wasn’t quite expecting.”
While everyone is welcome to attend the festivities, Massin makes it clear that Krampusnacht may not suit everyone’s tastes.
“People should expect to see some spooky creatures wandering around, especially if you’re going to be down at the Mokaska area; that’s sort of a place where we’re congregating for the story and the beginning of the parade. So parental discretion is absolutely advised,” she said.
For those that do celebrate it, Massin said she’s thankful for them and would like to continue the tradition in the area.
“There’s a huge value placed on tradition, and, of course, all the things that we know and love, we want to continue those things. For instance, Santa and carriage rides in the square, we want to see that happen every year. It’s such a wonderful and positive thing,” she said. “But along with continuing the traditions that we know very well, there’s also this desire, I think, in many of us to see some new traditions being made and new experiences to be had.”
