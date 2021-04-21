During the next month, the Saint Joseph Symphony will audition three talented directors to become its next conductor.

Leading the series, as well as the symphony's first live show with an audience since 2019, is Maestro Silas Huff.

Directing a pared-down symphony with an hour-long concert, Huff's audition concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the Missouri Theater. A pre-curtain talk will be held at 7:15 p.m.

Huff is the director of orchestras at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, among other organizations. He also has conducted groups in genres such as orchestral, band, choral and opera for more than 20 years across the United States and Europe. He spoke with St. Joe Live earlier this week.

St. Joe Live: What caught your eye about this role?

Huff: It was really just fortuitous ... I happened to move to the region (Lawrence, Kansas) recently last year and was hoping that something like this would become available in the area. And then, poof, there I saw this opportunity in St. Joseph.

I'm new to the Kansas/Missouri area and I didn't know much at the time about St. Joseph, but I knew a couple of things about it: It's famous for the Pony Express and one of my favorite childhood candies, the Cherry Mash. So I saw that opportunity, I looked into it and it looked really exciting. In my career, I've done a lot of work in small cities. And so I thought, 'Well, here's a perfect opportunity.' It's a job that would go really well with my other job, which is a university orchestra director. And it's a really nice fit.

SJL: What have been some of your career highlights, your personal favorite moments so far?

Huff: That's hard to say because they're all wonderful. A couple of things stand out. I was the music director of an orchestra in Queens, New York City, for 16 years of the Astoria SimCity. That's really where I got started ... I grew and I learned how to program for a specific audience. And I learned how to lead musicians and have a vision for the organization. So it was really important for me. And that led me to one of my other big opportunities, which was being a commissioned officer and the conductor of the Army Band program in the U.S. Army.

SJL: What originally drew you to music?

Huff: It's hard to say because for as long as I can remember, I've wanted to be a musician. My parents weren't trained musicians, so I didn't get it from them. And my household wasn't particularly musical. But for whatever reason, I was drawn to it (when) I listened to the radio. We had an electric organ in the house, and I liked to just push the buttons and make sounds when I was a little kid. In my pre-teen years, I decided I didn't just want to push the buttons, but I actually wanted to learn how to do it well. And if I push the right buttons in the right order, I might make some nice sounds. So I started studying music and that's how it happened.

SJL: What would you like to do with the Saint Joseph's Symphony if you are chosen to be the conductor?

Huff: I'd like to find out what it is the supporters of the symphony want and what they're used to hearing. And then I'd like to give them that and some stuff that they haven't had before and sort of enrich their musical diet, so to speak. I'm sure when I am with the orchestra later this week, and when I meet the board of directors and the patrons, that they will share their wants and needs with me. And I'm looking forward to finding out not only what they know they want to hear, but what they don't know they want to hear.

SJL: What should people expect from this concert coming up this weekend?

Huff: On the one hand there's going to be a lot of variety of styles and periods. And on the other hand, there's going to be a lot of continuity, because due to the pandemic, it's a smaller group than the audience's normal experience, than what they're used to seeing anyway. So it's just string players. It's just violins, violas, cellos and basses.

I've chosen music by a composer everyone knows, Beethoven. So people that are expecting that kind of music are going to get it. On the other hand, I'm also (offering) music by a young American composer who's alive and writing today. Her name is Jessie Montgomery, (she's) a violinist who lives in New York City and just writes effervescent, bubbly, beautiful music. And I think the audience, I'm sure most of that has never heard this piece of music before, and I think they're going to be delighted by it. And then in between the two, I sandwich the piece by a British composer named Ralph Vaughan Williams, who wrote a concerto grosso. It was written in 1950. So in classical music that's considered recent, right? (Huff laughs.) It's based on a style of music that comes from the Baroque period. So this piece really reaches way back into history, even though it wasn't written that long ago.

SJL: This will be the first symphony performance in more than a year. What does it mean to you to be given that chance to be one (of the people) that's going to be re-introducing the symphony back to a live music setting?

Huff: Well, it's a big honor. There's a big responsibility and I'm proud to bear it. I'm going to bring my A-game to St. Joseph this week, but also it's going to be hard for me to keep it together and not just cry when I get in front of the audience because I haven't conducted a professional orchestra concert in 15 months. That's how a lot of musicians are feeling right now. This is what we dedicated our whole life to, and now we haven't been able to do it for over a year. So it's gonna be a powerful moment.

Tickets for in-person or online viewing are $25 to $45. They are available now at www.saintjosephsymphony.org or by calling 816-233-7701.