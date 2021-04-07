Kalani and The Mainlanders lead singer Christgen Solomon is a laid-back guy and his music shows it.

“I grew up listening to Bob Marley and Scorpions. They kind of just went into a flow (for me),” he said.

Channeling a mixture of ’90s rock and reggae sounds, from Sublime to Blind Melon, with Solomon’s soulful voice, the band blends classic island vibes with crunchy guitars.

The band will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, at River Bluff Brewing Company, 1224 Frederick Ave.

The wide mix of influences makes sense, as the band is a collection of members of other alt-rock and reggae bands, like guitarist Bret Yager from Burnstyles, drummer Brian Kline from Low Down Dirty Dirt Band and Grindstone Creek bassist Jason Johnson.

“It’s kind of neat. They all put me to the test — me being the youngest guy in the band and all the other guys being in and out of other bands. They challenge me and I challenged them as well,” he said.

Solomon was involved in some different projects, like former bands 96 Bulls and The Coterie, but something clicked with Kalani and The Mainlanders that he wanted to pursue. With the added elements from his fellow band members, it became a more fleshed-out, fuller sound of what Solomon wanted to do.

“We just kind of went from being really simplistic to adding into dual guitar parts and harmonizing parts. Just basically, we grew exponentially within the last year. It was pretty quick,” he said.

In 2019, the band released its first EP, “The Crazy EP. In August, it will follow it up with its first album, with Yager serving as the producer. The band has slowly been releasing tracks from it, like the mid-tempo rocker “Reasons” and the upcoming single “Anxiety,” due on April 20.

Solomon said its upcoming album, scheduled to be released in August, is a big step forward for the band.

“’The Crazy EP’ is actually one of my favorite things because that was the first time I ever released music. But the (upcoming) album, sonically ... it blows it out of the water,” he said.

While the pandemic slowed shows down for the band, it’s bouncing back in a big way for live shows.

“The shows are wild. It’s almost hard to believe how awesome they’ve turned out,” he said.

With another album waiting in the wings after its August release, Kalani and the Mainlanders want to continue to ride that momentum.

There is no cover for the concert. It is open to everyone 21 and older.