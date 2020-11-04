2020 was going to be Kansas City singer-songwriter Jillian Riscoe’s year.

“I was just about to open for a major artist at Starlight. I was going to go on tour with a friend over the summer. Within a three-week span, it was all canceled,” she said.

Making a name for herself with her moody pop-rock music, mixing classic and modern sounds of bands like PVRIS, Fleetwood Mac and Shinedown, Riscoe is back in action as she returns to local stages to perform.

She’ll be joined with fellow singer-songwriter Kamber for a show at 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.

When Riscoe comes back to the Unplugged stage, it will be with a confidence and swagger that’s been building since she decided to take on performing live full time in October.

“I went to Nashville at the beginning of October, and that week I decided to go full time with gigs and teaching and just everything music and creativity-related that I do ... which is a crazy time to decide to do it in 2020,” she said.

Having fronted bands like the acclaimed Red Velvet Crush, Riscoe is breaking out on her own, releasing singles in 2020 like the booming, electronic-tinged “Breaking Point” and the moody, synth-driven rocker “Creatures of Habit.” Having turned music into her profession, Riscoe said she was excited to perform her new material, but she also wants to be safe about it.

“(I’m) still playing like quite a lot, safe and socially distanced and all that ... I’m just trying to be kind of careful about the places I go and what I’m doing,” she said.

As a musician, one thing Riscoe is learning is how to pivot and use her skills in different, creative ways.

“I feel like this year has had all of us (coming) up with more creative ways to perform or connect with listeners or just come up with more ways to create,” she said.

For her show at Unplugged, it will be Riscoe sticking to the tried-and-true formula of baring her soul on stage through music through a mix of covers and originals.

“I’m close to releasing some new original music and Kamber has been releasing new original music, so it’ll be it’ll be fun. But it will also be, you know, a dark and moody singer-songwriter vibe,” she said.

For those not able to go to Unplugged, Riscoe and Kamber also will be performing as part of Lanham’s live Facebook stream at 3 p.m. Saturday at www.facebook.com/lanhammusic.

The concert at Unplugged is open to everyone 21 and older. There is cover charge.