The jam band Monday’s Child is a rare case of starting with a namesake and working back from there.

Playing Magoon’s open mic nights with lead singer Sir Timothy Groce, bassist David Loyd said he had a name stuck in his head that would sound good for a new band.

“He kind of always said he wanted to be in a band called Monday’s Child because he really liked the name. And I, you know, I said ‘Screw it. Let’s just you and me book a show,’” Groce said.

Adding Brian Smith, drummer for bands like Hemlock and Grindstone Creek, the band now is more than a name. It’s one of the new original groups in the area.

“(We) just kind of want to be band out there that has originals and is not just another cover band. There’s 100 of those and probably 100 better than us, but nobody sounds like us and nobody writes songs like us,” Groce said.

The band will be performing at two upcoming shows, including a livestream concert as part of Lanham Music’s “Summer Sessions” series at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, and at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 4.

Performing in support of its debut single, the bluesy, soulful “Missouri River,” the band is a mixture of styles distilled into a power trio. A second single, “You Ain’t Dead to Me Because I Haven’t Killed You Yet” is being prepared for a future release.

“My big thing is I really like Stevie Ray Vaughan and AC/DC and some blues-based stuff. And then David’s very classic rock and funk and Brian’s all over the place. Brian’s actually a big metal guy/’80s music guy,” Groce said.

The varying styles blend, rather than clash. Groce said the chemistry between the three makes it an enjoyable mix that local crowds have been digging.

“Every time we sit down to work some of these out, everyone’s got something to contribute and everyone immediately sees the direction, which way it’s going,” Groce said. “The process has been effortless. I can’t think about an easier way of doing things.”

The Lanham Music show will be available to stream starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday at www.facebook.com/lanhammusic. People of all ages also can attend the concert at 2401 N. Belt Highway.

The Cafe Acoustic concert is $5 and open to everyone 21 and older.