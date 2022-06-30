It’s been the comeback of the year for the Imagine Eleven concert series.
After taking two years off, the family-friendly, Sunday night performances have returned with vigor.
“This has been fun to restart it,” said organizer Roger Lenander. “(It’s fun) to continue on with what we planned on 2020. But we also have been able to add some new artists with some of the openers that we have.”
The festivities will continue with a concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square with folk artist Tom Meehan and local rock band Friends & Family Band.
Lenander said it’s a lineup that should get people up and cutting a rug.
“They can even dance to it because Friends plays a lot of local dances. So we hope there will be a lot of their fan base (there) to come and help us enjoy them,” Lenander said.
Originally created by a group of pastors in the area in 2013, Imagine Eleven continues with the goal of giving people in the area free, family-friendly summer entertainment on a weekly basis.
When former First Lutheran Church pastor Roger Lenander retired, there were worries that it might not continue. Not the case, he said, as others stepped up to make sure it continued.
“We were really, really pleased and surprised at the number of people who were asking if it would come back — individuals and business owners and other groups.”
Included in the sponsors was Lenander’s old church, which was something he said they felt no obligation in doing.
“(First Lutheran Church) actually backed it ... They didn’t have to go and sponsor it. With the new pastor coming in, Rev. Sami Pfalzgraf, they not only said ‘Yes,’ but they embraced it,” he said.
Aimed at building community through food, music and art, the concert has done that, as people have connected through the years at its show. For some, that connection carried them through the years that the concert was away.
“What’s interesting is that those who sit around on the outside edge of the park, they call them ‘The Hillside Group.’ ... They were connected enough to keep in touch through the whole COVID isolation and keep track of one another. And that was really cool because that’s exactly what this whole series about is about,” Lenander said.
With some new faces expected in the crowd, as people stop by for July Fourth festivities, Lenander hopes they have a good time, try out some of the food trucks and enjoy the music.
“It would be a great time if people have family coming in and friends to enjoy that long weekend by coming out and listening to some great live music in the park,” he said.
Food will be for sale. The event is free and open to all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.