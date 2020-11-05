If you’ve visited a store of any kind in the past couple of days, you know that it’s never too early for Christmas.

In need of funding for its new building, the Friends of the Animal Shelter agree with that sentiment, as the organization prepares to host its ninth annual Howliday Shopping Event.

The holiday shopping event will allow people to buy from local vendors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Green Acres Building, 3500 Village Drive.

The event was started as a way to bring local vendors, ranging from clothes, jewelry and cosmetics, to the area, with a local organization benefitting from vendor fees and raffles. On top of that, Green Acres donated its space to maximize the money raised.

“We have 23 different vendors who are selling everything from handmade items to direct sales type items as well. So it’s a very fun and unique event,” Whitney Zoghby, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, said.

Since then, it’s become a fundraising institution for the Shelter.

“The money from those vendors, they’re donating their fees back to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. So when you shop local, whether it’s a brick and mortar store, or through somebody’s business that does it out of their house or on social media, those people are most likely to donate it back to the community,” Zoghby said.

For the shelter, this shopping tradition couldn’t come at a more needed time, as its efforts to raise money for a new facility were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has affected businesses and it’s affected nonprofits, probably in similar ways that we have been unable to host any of our in-person fundraisers that we had planned,” Whitney Zoghby, president of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, said.

Plans for fundraisers that normally generate tens of thousands were canceled, so volunteers had to turn to other activities to try and make up that amount. Because the shopping event can allow for masks and social distancing, it felt right to let it continue.

“I think people are ready to get back to some semblance of normal. And so we’re going to do everything we can to still, obviously keep it a safe environment,” Zoghby said.

The event will require masks and social distancing. Floor markers and hand sanitizer will be placed around the building.

The new building is in a much-needed location for the animal shelter, with more space and a bigger parking lot.

While the shelter won’t likely be able to move into it until 2021, they said funds will also go towards helping the old shelter, which is seeing an influx in the number of cats and dogs needing to be adopted.

“We’re still getting just as many animals in the door, if not more, and a little bit less opportunity to adopt them out because we’re still doing appointment-based adoptions,” Zoghby said.

While pet adoptions won’t be available at the event, a booth for Friends of the Animal Shelter will be on site to answer questions about volunteering, adopting and supporting the new facility.

Zoghby said while the pandemic changed many plans and sales numbers for local businesses, she’s seen that people in the area are coming through for their local vendors. She hopes this event will continue to prove that.

“This is a great opportunity to not only support Friends of the Animal Shelter and your local shelter animals, but also local small businesses, all of which have been impacted by COVID. Every one of us would appreciate your support,” Zoghby said.

For information, call 816-271-4877 or visit petforu.com.