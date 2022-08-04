Almost 30 years after the metal band Hemlock formed, the support for them remains strong.
There was no greater proof than when the hard rockers turned to its fans to help get them a new tour bus.
“A lot of people reached out just want to help and get us back on the road again. We are super grateful to all our friends, family and fans for sure,” said drummer Brian Smith.
Touring behind two new albums, 2021’s “Violence & Victory” and “Karmageddon,” the band will come to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., with its new set of wheels at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Milemarker 666 will open.
Originally formed in Las Vegas, the band started out of Chad and Brian Smith’s love of ‘80s pop and metal. Guitarist and vocalist Jerad Johnson and guitarist Timothy Groce helped fill out the sound. Decades later, they’re still pumped to head out on the road — especially in a city like St. Joseph.
“It’s really cool to see (long-time fans), plus we’ve got a newer generation of kids now that are in their 20s, I think they’re kids because I’m old,” Smith said laughing.
Having two albums that the band hasn’t been able to perform live, Smith said the band is excited to see how people respond to some of the new tracks.
“I think we included 12 songs from each of the two new ones. We’ll just continue working on those and rotating those through and see what goes over the best,” Smith said.
Some of the band’s favorite new songs: The opener “Doomsday,” “Convert, Leave or Die” and “Karmageddon.” Of course, Smith said, there will be a lot of fan-favorite songs too.
“Being almost 30 years old as a band, we have so much material to draw from that it’s super hard at this point putting the ‘Greatest Hits’ live show together,” he said. “You’re picking a handful of classics from the past and then trying to figure out what’s going to represent the new material.”
The goal for the band is that even if people saw them at defunct local spots like Hammerjack’s and Cagney’s or more recently at Cafe Acoustic, it won’t be the same show.
“If you were to catch us a handful of times on any given tour, you’re going to a see completely show with different songs you didn’t see the previous time,” Smith said.
Thinking about the band’s current tour, Smith said they feel lucky that they won’t have to worry about having to switch from U-Haul trucks and trailers to tour. At each show, they want to make sure fans know how thankful they are for that.
“We appreciate that we have a very amazing and loyal fanbase,” Smith said.
Admission is $15. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
