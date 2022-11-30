For a decade, a local hard rock band has turned riffs into gifts for families in need.
On Friday, the band The Devil & The Southern Fellowship will call it a day by raising money and presents for people in the area.
“It means everything,” said Chad O’Callaghan, guitarist for the band, “It’s the fact of knowing there’s a handful of kids that are going to have something to open up for Christmas. They’re not going to have an empty tree.”
Playing the 10th annual “Rock 4 Tots” event at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., the band will perform at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, with opener Amenazar.
An idea struck up by Cafe Acoustic co-owner Christina Grimes and the band, “Rock 4 Tots” was thought up as a way to give back to the area. Every year, admission has been either $5 or a new, unwrapped toy.
“I was fortunate enough to have things that I needed growing up. But I knew people out that didn’t,” O’Callaghan said. “Whether it’s a 1-year-old getting her first Barbie or a 5- or 10-year-old, it means a lot.”
When the band decided it was splitting up earlier this year, they wanted to be sure this would be their final show.
“It was the first real benefit show we ever got to do. It turned out to be our favorite show,” O’Callaghan said.
While the band has been thankful for all of the opportunities it’s been given during the past decade, from opening for Full Power to playing Crypticon KC, this one means the most. To close it out at Cafe Acoustic feels right, O’Callaghan said.
“It’s our home away from home,” he said. “We hope that maybe this is a record year for donations to families and the most gifts for kids.”
Whether “Rock 4 Tots” continues without the band, O’Callaghan said he’s grateful for the past 10 years and the generosity of local businesses that donated to their raffles, as well as Grimes’ commitment to making sure people have happy holidays.
“We’re thankful for everybody that’s helped this out. It means the world to us,” he said.
The show is open to everyone 21 years old and older.
