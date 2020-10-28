While Halloween is fun for kids, when the night hits, a number of events will be kicking off for adults in

St. Joseph.

‘Unplugged Halloween Bash’ ❯ WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. ❯ WHERE: Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.

At Unplugged, it will be a night full of frights, music and tacos.

“This year, we’re trying to take advantage of people getting kind of stir crazy and wanting to get out,” Danielle Manning, Unplugged manager, said.

The day will start out at 4 p.m. with its “All Ages Open Mic Matinee,” which will feature Halloween decorations and a special trick-or-treat area in the breezeway.

Starting at 8 p.m., the venue will host several bands, including Kalani & The Mainlander, Mad Maudlyn and The Bedlam Boys (the solo project from Grindstone Creek’s Kari Crow) and a performance from Dakota North Stunt Show.

“(North) does sideshow performances, but it’s kind of more like a stunt show ... He does some crazy things,” Manning said.

While the event will be open to people 21 and older after 8 p.m., Manning said the entire day will be free for guests.

“We’re not going to do a cover just because everybody needs to get out and have some fun. If we can do it safely and wear masks, why not be able to enjoy the night?” Manning said.

There will be a costume contest and food for sale from Adrian’s Tacos.

‘Tricks & Treats Fetish Ball’ ❯ WHEN: 10 p.m. Saturday,

Oct. 31. ❯ WHERE: Cafe Acoustic

Concert Hall

Cafe Acoustic will be getting a little freaky as host Johnnie Raven gives his “Fetish Ball” a Halloween twist. It will contain a cast of, as Raven puts it, “Fangtastic fetishists” as they do provocative performance art. He said it will be a night that will go “into the sensual abyss of scary seduction, wicked wantings and naughty night terrors to chill you and thrill you like never before.”

Raven, a Halloween enthusiast, said he celebrates the occasion for both its message and personal reasons.

“That’s why I adore Halloween in the way I do. It reminds me of autumn days and nights gone by and of a lady that was my biggest fan,” he said.

There will also be a dance, laser light show and costume contest.

“I’ve got one thing on my mind and it’s dress-up time,” he said.

Admission is $10. Masks are required.

Other events

‘Wicked Halloween’ ❯ WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday,

Oct. 31. ❯ WHERE: Hickory Tavern,

2302 S. 11th St. The band Witchcraft Lemonade will be rocking out, as the 11th Street bar will host a costume contest. Chips and sandwiches also will be available.

‘Unmasked Halloween Bash’ ❯ WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday,

Oct. 31. ❯ WHERE: Pop’s Place,

238 Illinois Ave.

Classic party music, rock and country will be coming from the band Paschstashios, as they perform at Pop’s Place.