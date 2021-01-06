During the past couple of years, ghost hunts at places like the Glore Psychiatric Museum and the Beattie Mansion have become increasingly popular in St. Joseph.

Groups like Ghost Hunts USA and Apex Paranormal have made night-long explorations of the macabre history of St. Joseph into sold-out events. For local tourism, organizers said it’s a great thing.

“We’ve had people from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas City for sure ... I think a few people have said they’ve even come up for special things from Florida before. It’s definitely a visitor/tourism draw,” Sara Parks, in charge of museum programming for St. Joseph Museums, said.

A ghost hunt hosted by Ghost Hunts USA at the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St., planned for this weekend has been rescheduled for April 30 and May 1.

The legend that drew the Delaware-based ghost hunters to the Wyeth-Tootle is its connection to some dark history. According to the group, some of the paranormal activities that have been captured at the 43-room, Gothic style mansion are full-blown apparitions of two children playing in one of the bedrooms and EVPs (electronic voice phenomenon, interpreted as spirit voices) they believe relate back to former owner Katherine Tootle.

The ghost hunt will include vigils, a ghost hunt with an experienced team, use of ghost-hunting equipment including EMF meters and trigger objects and private time for people to conduct their own vigils.

The phenomenon of ghost hunts in the area has captured the attention of groups like St. Joseph Museums to highlight the history of their legendary structures, as well as have some ominous time exploring the paranormal.

“It opens the door to interest them into the actual museum, to come out during the daytime. But it is just another side of our history, that we can tell a lot of people are interested in the paranormal now,” Parks said.

In a year where museum tours and rentals where hampered by the pandemic, paranormal tours have helped bring in revenue to organizations like St. Joseph Museums.

“It’s definitely been a really good thing for us, especially this year, to have that kind of constant rental income, whether it be paranormal or like special events,” Parks said.

Tickets for the Ghost Hunt USA tours are available at www.ghosthuntsusaexclusive.com. The tour will include unlimited refreshments available throughout the night, including coffee, Coke, Diet Coke and bottled water and a selection of snacks.