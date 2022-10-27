After a month of Halloween-themed movies, the free Friends Front Row Film Series will be looking to the skies and beyond.
Announcing its slate of movies through the rest of 2022, it will be a mix of hits and holiday classics.
“As we’re looking towards the last of our calendar year, there were a lot of holiday films that we were excited about bringing back,” said host Bob Shultz.
Held every Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Public Library’s East Hills location, 502 N. Woodbine Road, the free movie screening series will kick off celebrating the 40th anniversary of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” on Nov. 1.
“We’re starting off with perfect timing ... You can laugh and cry with a group of people the way it was meant to be seen. I just can’t wait,” Shultz said.
The series will continue with 2022’s top blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) on Nov. 8. Before it dives into its holiday fare, Shultz said they’ll give audiences the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed, critically acclaimed 2021 movie “Licorice Pizza” (R) on Nov. 15, starring Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim.
“I don’t think it even opened up here. It was such a magical little film and kind of quirky, awkward, a little raw, but still just has this really unique quality that just kind of didn’t quite hit the Oscar mold, but still deserves to be seen,” Shultz said.
From there, it will be a trip through some of the best hits of the holidays, beginning with one of the sole Thanksgiving movies, the John Hughes comedy “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (R) starring John Candy and Steve Martin. It will be shown on Nov. 22.
“I think there’s only a few really good Thanksgiving films that personify it,” Shultz said. “We have our Hanukkah films. We have our Christmas films, but so rare, the actual Thanksgiving film that isn’t cynical ... It’s always a pleasure every four or five years to bring this one back.”
It will close out the year with four crowd-pleasers: “Elf” (PG) on Nov. 27, “White Christmas (1955)” (NR) on Dec. 6, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (PG-13) on Dec. 13 and “Polar Express” (PG) on Dec. 20.
While “Christmas Vacation” and “Elf” will be getting the “A Christmas Story” treatment, with 24-hour marathons on cable, Shultz said there’s nothing like seeing it with a crowd, projected on a big screen.
“I’m a fan of those as much as anybody else. But when you watch the film, as these things are cut, as they were designed to be seen, we see it in a different kind of experience (and get) a different level of enjoyment,” he said.
Shultz also said he’s happy they’re ending the year on a film that’s become a tradition every holiday season, Robert Zemeckis’ “The Polar Express” (G).
“We have a lot of people ... There’s just got to be a tradition of them bringing in extra stuff like hot chocolate and things. It ends up being kind of a nice holiday celebration with that particular film,” he said.
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic shut the series down for more than a year, Shultz said he’s happy it’s back in full force.
“I’m really excited that the library has really invested into this program and bringing this experience which is, sadly, kind of slipping away,” he said.
The Friends Front Row Film Series is free and open to the public.
