A popular Downtown art showcase and tour will enter into its ninth year with style.
Showcasing 18 new sculptures, from dogs made with Rebar to a Medusa made of metal and found objects, the 2022-2023 St. Joseph Sculpture Walk promises to be anything but boring.
“We do like to have an eclectic mix,” said Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of Allied Arts Council. “You have your bronze and your abstract. You have your found metals, and steel and acrylics. You want to make sure you have a lot of different textures for people to look at. That’s one of the nice things about an outdoor sculpture walk is that you have a variety of art.”
The Sculpture Walk is a yearlong exhibit of juried, outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph. This year’s competition will kick off with a “First Walk” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at the corner of Eighth and Felix streets.
Also included in this year’s offerings are steel horses, bronze shrouded figures, whimsical bronze statues of a boy and his dog and a stained glass-like glass and acrylic piece. Fankhauser admitted the Allied Arts Council had a lot of submissions from which it could choose.
“We (had) quite a few submissions from all over the country, as we always do. And it’s always a challenge to pick out the right ones that you want to see come and make sure they were available,” she said.
In choosing the pieces, the Allied Arts Council’s board wanted to be sure it covered all the bases and made selections that will make people want to tour Downtown St. Joseph and come back for more.
“It’s a fun process because it’s a group of people. And we all have different opinions on what should and shouldn’t be involved. So it’s a challenging, but yet rewarding experience,” Fankhauser said.
The new pieces will be on display throughout Downtown St. Joseph, with most near local businesses. While there will be awards given out before the “First Walk,” the public will be able to use its voice as people are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture by completing the ballot found in the walking tour brochure. After ballots are filled out, people can drop them off in one of the ballot boxes Downtown or at the Allied Arts office at 118 S. Eighth St.
Fankhauser said she hopes the public continues to engage with the pieces and appreciate the value the Sculpture Walk brings to the area.
“Public art is an important piece that you don’t have to have a ticket to enjoy it. You could just come Downtown and walk around and see a lot of different artistic styles. So from that standpoint, it’s really important. It’s good for Downtown,” she said.
The walks are free to attend. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StJoeArts or call the Allied Art Council office at 816-233-0231.
