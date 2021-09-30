For decades, comedian Yakov Smirnoff has made audiences laugh with his take on America.
Whether it’s in shows and movies like “Night Court” or “Brewster’s Millions” or his stand-up sets, Smirnoff wants to give people hope and laughs with his clean comedy.
Making a stop in St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, as part of his “Laugh Your Mask Off Tour,” Smirnoff promises to bring lots of comedy and optimism to the Missouri Theater. The concert is part of the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association’s 2021-22 season.
Before he performs, he took some time out to talk to St. Joe Live.
St. Joe Live: How long have you been working on this particular show?
Yakov Smirnoff: This show that I’m bringing to St. Joe. I’ve been probably working on it around 20 years on the content that you’re going to see. I’ve been building this for a long time because it’s kind of my passion, so I’m constantly trying to improve it and change it, and you kind of reflect my life as I go through it.
SJL: Just like your career, what’s it been like to watch this show evolve as you react to the changing times?
YS: It’s interesting. This company called Comedy Dynamics, they sell, or they distribute, comedy specials. And they came to me ... about a year ago, saying that ‘We really want to put your specials in our catalog.’ And I said, ‘Why?’ And they said, ‘Well, because nostalgia is going through the roof.’
So if you look at (my catalog) overall, from 1990, I did the first one, ‘Yakov Smirnoff: From Moscow... Idaho’ ... Then I moved to Branson, and then I produced another six specials over that. So if you look at that evolution, each of those specials reflected that stage of my life. So what I tried to do, what I’m wanting to bring to St. Joe is a version of that where I’m taking them on a journey from being born to all the way to today.
SJL: You have such a storied career, what does it mean when Chris Rock or Dave Chappelle say that you were an influence on them?
YS: It’s crazy. When I’m at The Comedy Store (in Los Angeles), Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Adam Sandler, Conan, they just, out of the blue, they would come over and they go, ‘I am such a fan.’ There’s just a numerous amount of people that I did not realize that I was part of their (life) when they were young and they were watching comedy.
SJL: What does it mean to you to give people hope right now?
YS: It’s very rewarding. I feel so proud when I sign autographs after the show and people come and say, ‘Thanks for giving us hope.’ And that feels good because we need that.
SJL: What do you hope people get out of your show?
YS: I think they’re going to learn about I’m very passionate about relationships between men and women. I find that is a very important piece of American society that needs an awakening, where they’re more aware of the differences and they celebrate the differences.
They’re getting a lot of different elements. They get humor, laughter, they get knowledge, they get hope. They have my experiences in all of those things, and I think they’re walking out very happy.
Tickets are $15 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St., by calling 816-279-1225, or online at www.performingarts-saintjoseph.org.
