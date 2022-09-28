In World League Wrestling, the past wrestles with the present.
• • •
The wrestling promotion created by grappling legend Harley Race, now run by his son, Leland, is uniting historic prestige with current-day grappling.
Returning to St. Joseph after 15 years, Leland said they’re ready to prove themselves to wrestling fans in the area all over again.
“To go and run a wrestling event where you, the old man and his peers and the people that basically created the path that we are walking on as we speak ... That means the world to me,” he said.
As part of its “Shut Up & Wrestle Tour,” the WLW will be performing at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at ROC Fellowship Church Gymnasium, 2606 Sycamore Court. The show is family-friendly.
Started in 1999 by Race, a legend of the ring whose legacy extends from independent to World Wrestling Entertainment, WLW is focused on providing a thrilling product without all the drama of modern-day wrestling.
“The mission statement (is) to keep professional wrestling alive, to show the fans that there is an alternative for what’s on television that has (turned) so many people off,” Leland Race said. “There is an alternative, and it’s smaller companies like ours and our company has the reputation of being second to none. And on Saturday, Oct. 1, people are going to find that out.”
Featuring a card that will include Race, former WLW champ Derek Stone, Luke Anthony and WLW tag team champions DYSFUNCTION, there will be a mixture of the new blood of wrestling with the old, with a special match featuring Lord Littlebrook’s daughter and granddaughter, Luscious Lori and Beautiful Bobbie Jo.
Returning to the area, Race said he recognizes the rich history and connections it has to his father and the grapplers who came before him, from the St. Joseph territory days of promoter Gust Karras to when WWE would make stops at the St. Joseph Civic Arena. With WLW, Race said he wants to add to that legacy.
“We’re going back and visiting a lot of towns that are of historical significance to not just professional wrestling, but to World League Wrestling and St. Joe is included ... To say it’s exciting is a big understatement,” he said.
One of the big selling points for Race is that the event is clean and open to everyone. He wants to inspire kids who have never seen a live wrestling show to people who grew up watching his father body slam some of the best wrestlers in the business.
“People are going to be able to see live pro wrestling at an affordable price, in your face, within arm’s distance and be able to interact with the wrestlers. You go to a bigger company today, you’re not able to get that,” he said.
Doors for this event will open at 6 p.m. and bell time is at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $20. To purchase, visit harleyrace.com.
