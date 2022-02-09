If you’ve waited until the last minute to do something fun in the area for Valentine’s Day, there’s still hope.
Local venues have dinners, entertainment and interactive events for you and your special someone to enjoy.
Here are a few activities to check out:
Valentine’s Day Dinner at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave. (6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12)
— Mixing art with romance, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art knows a thing or two about setting the mood for a date.
“We’re going to set up the tables in the galleries. So people will be able to dine with the artwork in a really specialized experience,” said Jill Carlson, the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art’s marketing manager.
With a special dinner crafted by Chef Ralph Filipelli from Luna’s Fine Dining, the night will include a gourmet meal featuring three courses and a glass of champagne. A take-out option is available.
“It’s especially for people who are looking for a kind of more formal, nice dinner to share with other people, whether that’s with one person or as a couple,” Carlson said.
With limited reservations, the museum will be an exclusive Valentine’s Day date spot. The dinner is $75 per person. Reservations can be made for a couple or group. Private rooms are available. Register at albrecht-kemper.org/events/valentines-day-dinner or call 816-233-7003.
My Furry Valentine at Castle Bridge Events Center, 8403 US 59 Highway. (5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12)
— What’s a day of love if it doesn’t involve giving thanks for our pets? The Friends of the Animal Shelter will offer dinner and entertainment for a special Valentine’s weekend night out.
The night will feature an Italian dinner buffet prepared by Spanky & Buckwheat’s, live jazz performed by Six O’Clock Swing and an adoptable pet runway show hosted by St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. People also can stop by a kissing booth to say hello to some lovable dogs, take a shot at winning a raffle prize and grab a drink at the cash bar. Tickets are $35 per adult and $15 per child 10 and younger. They can be purchased at www.petforu.com/my-furry-valentine.
Valentine Cookie Decorating at Chick-fil-A, 5303 N. Belt Highway. (9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12)
— Kids can get in some Valentine’s Day fun as they decorate chocolate chunk cookies and put their skills to the test on coloring sheets.
