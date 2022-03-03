After going virtual in 2021, United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri is excited to bring its Chili Challenge back in person to the Civic Arena.
As tradition dictates, teams and companies from all over will bring some of their tastiest, spiciest and most flavorful concoctions for a day of samples and community fun at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 6, at 100 N. Fourth St.
“We get to come back together, we get to see each other again and just have a really good time,” said Jana Campbell, director of the employment program at United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri.
The UCP Chili Challenge promises all of the entertainment, live music and creative chili recipes people missed in 2021. Chili samples for the public will begin at 2:30 p.m.
“It’s (been fun) just been getting back in the swing of things and the excitement. Everyone is just (excited) we get to do it again. We get to be in person, we get to go back to what normal was,” Campbell said.
The live music will include The Licious Brothers with special guests drummer Darrin Chumly and Phil Vandel, performing in memory of the band’s late drummer, Bill Reiss. There will also be silent auctions and food for sale such as hot dogs and chili dogs.
With all of the money generated from ticket sales and auctions, UCP is aiming to raise $100,000 — a feat it accomplished in 2021, even though the event was virtual.
“Our goal was to raise about $50,000. We weren’t really sure what to expect ... We made it to $100,000. So we were really excited to make those goals and just make the best of such a crazy time,” Campbell said.
The event is the sole fundraiser for UCP, and the money is used for operating costs for the organization, which covers an array of services, from preschool to professional therapy services to the UCP adult program that helps with employment and life skills for adults with disabilities.
Without the challenge, Campbell said UCP wouldn’t be able to offer such a comprehensive list of assistance services.
“We wouldn’t be able to provide the services that we do. We rely on it to kind of bridge that gap and it all stays right here in our community,” Campbell said. “So giving to the Chili Challenge and participating in it, you’re truly helping our community and the services we’re able to provide.”
Getting people back in the Civic Arena as they submit their votes and wait to see who gets crowned with the People’s Choice Award, it’s been a dream two years in the making for the people at UCP.
“It’s just a really good way to bring people together and have a great time and give back to our community,” Campbell said.
Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.
