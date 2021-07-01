Fireworks in St. Joseph: The City of St. Joseph will be hosting its annual Fourth of July fireworks show, starting around 9 p.m. on Sunday. The fireworks will be launched from Wyeth Hill, and those who want the best view should set up in the Heritage Park parking lot or outside the St. Jo Frontier Casino or Remington Nature Center.
Angry Swede Brewing to host ‘Books and Brews’: Three authors will be available to sign, discuss and sell their literary works. From 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, authors Gary F. Baumann II (“Convergence”), Ashley Venenga (“Exertions of Better Men”) and Peggy Olinger (“You Were Meant To Be a Super Hero”) will make a special visit to the local brewery, located at 513 Francis St. It is free and open to the public.
Indigo to host EP release concert: Local musician Indigo combines punk, hip-hop and pop for an eclectic mix of tunes that make up their debut EP, “Major Arcana.” They will celebrate the release of it at 9 p.m. on Friday at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave. with opener Tim Leland. Admission is $5. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Forest City, Missouri, to host Independence Day concert: The Forest City Historic Opera Hall will be rocking for the holiday weekend. At 6 p.m. on Saturday, it will host Mike Hughes and Grady Rivers. Admission is $7. People are asked to bring their own drinks.
In theaters and streaming: While there won’t be a big July 4 movie in theaters this year, there are a bunch of smaller ones. “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG) follows up on the Templeton Brothers (voices of James Marsden and Alec Baldwin) as they encounter a new boss baby. “The Forever Purge” (R) is the fifth and supposedly final film in the action-horror franchise. The indie drama “Zola” (R) follows two sex workers who go on a dark, harrowing trip in a hard-to-believe true story that originally started as a Twitter thread. On streaming, the all-star action movie “The Tomorrow War” (PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video) sends stars like Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons and Sam Richardson into the future to fight aliens. The Questlove documentary “Summer of Soul” (Not Rated, on Hulu) captures the previously-untelevised Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969 with some of the biggest stars of soul and R&B. On Netflix, the first installment of the R.L. Stine teen horror adaptation “Fear Street Part One: 1994” (R, on Netflix) slashes its way into viewers’ homes.
— Compiled by Andrew Gaug,
News-Press NOW
