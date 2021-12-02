First Saturdays brings holiday cheer Downtown: The holidays will be in full swing in Downtown St. Joseph starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. Some of the events will include Hazel’s Coffee Bar’s Holiday Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 310 N. Third St.; Juniper Lane’s Holiday Block Party from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at 1113 Frederick Ave.; Manic Snail welcoming the Wiry Orphan Co. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 124 N. Eighth St.; and Peace Love Mann Holiday Pop-up at Mokaska from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 705 Edmond St., among other activities.
Nirvana tribute band to play Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall: Nirvana fans will be singing the refrain of “Here we are now, entertain us!” when the tribute band Smells Like Nirvana hits the Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at 1918 Frederick Ave. The touring tribute group plays songs spanning the legendary alt-rock band’s catalog, including “Nevermind,” “In Utero,” “Bleach,” and b-sides. Admission is $25. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host “Breakfast with Santa”: The popular “Breakfast With Santa” event will return to the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave., from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Kids can have breakfast with Santa Claus with pancakes hot off the griddle, sausage, juice, coffee and a special treat. Admission is $10. Reservations are required and can be booked at albrecht-kemper.org.
Benton High School to perform “Flight of the Lawnchair Man”: Benton High School will be performing its fall musical, “Flight of the Lawnchair Man,” this weekend. On stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec 3 and 4, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Benton High School Theater, 5655 S. Fourth St., the musical centers around Jerry Gorman, a man who realizes on his 34th birthday that his life hasn’t turned out the way he hoped so he starts to follow his dreams. Tickets are $8. It is general admission seating.
On streaming: While there are no new movies at the cinema, some are premiering on streaming services. Netflix is aiming for Oscar gold with the acclaimed “The Power of The Dog” (R, on Netflix), about a charismatic rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) who inspires fear and awe in those around him who must learn to love after tormenting the wife and son of his brother. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons also star. HBO Max will continue its “Music Box” series with “Listening to Kenny G” (TV-MA, on HBO Max) a documentary about the most popular instrumentalist of all time, Kenny G, and why he is polarizing to so many. The popular stop-motion “Shaun The Sheep” series continues with the special “Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas” (TV-G, on Netflix) where Shaun’s hunt for a bigger stocking hits a snag and the whole farm sets out on a wild holiday adventure.
