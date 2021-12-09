RRT to perform holiday musical this weekend: Robidoux Resident Theatre’s annual Christmas musical usually covers the holidays. This year, it will showcase all four seasons with its production of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn.” The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets are $20 to $38. They are available at the RRT office at 615 S. 10th St., by calling 816-232-1778 or by visiting rrtstjoe.org.
St. Joseph Community Chorus to perform annual Christmas concerts: After having to cancel its 2020-2021 season, which included its annual Christmas at the Cathedral concerts, the group will return to the hallowed location for holiday shows. Titled “Heaven Full of Stars,” this year’s concerts will come back to the Cathedral of St. Joseph, 519 N. 10th St., for two performances at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, and at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13. Tickets are available at the door or online at stjoechorus.org. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. There is no charge for children through college students.
Local band to play Tiger’s Den Christmas show: The trio Fake Happy will break out the Christmas songs and sing-alongs at The Tiger’s Den’s Christmas show at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the bookstore-bar at 519 Felix St.
Magoon’s to host classic rock cover band: It will be a night of classic rock and country music as Magoon’s hosts the “Pasch Bash” with the band The Paschstachios at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the venue at 632 S. Eighth St. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: There’s only one new movie in theaters this week, but it’s a big one. Steven Spielberg’s remake of the classic musical “West Side Story” (PG-13, in theaters only) stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who are caught in the feud between the Jets and the Sharks. Original star Rita Moreno also co-stars.
