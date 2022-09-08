St. Joe Pride Festival to kick off tonight: After two years off, organizers of a local LGBTQ+ celebration are overjoyed to unite again. Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joe Pride Festival returns in 2022 with more events, activities and vendors than ever before. Friday’s events will include the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., the ’80s tribute band Stranger Than Paradise at 7 p.m. and a drag show at 8 p.m. Saturday will continue with the Pride Parade at 1 p.m., guest speaker Bob Minor at 2 p.m., Drag Queen Storytime at 2:30 p.m. and several musicians starting at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.
RRT to celebrate The Ruby Awards: Robidoux Resident Theatre will celebrate a year of musicals and plays as it honors the casts and crews of its 2021-22 season with The Ruby Awards. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. Admission is $15 to $20.
Unplugged to honor Suicide Prevention Month with concert: Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., will mark Suicide Prevention Month with a special concert starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Hosted by Randy Delp, the concert will feature the bands Monday's Child and Grindstone Creek. The venue reminds people that if they have lost someone to suicide or are struggling with mental health, Unplugged is a safe space. Admission is $3. All proceeds go to Project ;.
St. Joe Cat Lounge to host grand opening: If you're looking to unwind with a bunch of feline friends, Self Expressions Cat Lounge & Rescue, 300B S. Belt Highway, will offer that opportunity starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, with a grand opening. The event will have vendor booths, a silent auction and a food truck. The venue asks people to schedule an appointment to come to cat therapy. Appointments are $10 an hour.
In theaters: The horror movie "Barbarian" (R) has a young woman stuck in a house in Detroit when a rental home double books her with another guest and they end up finding a horrifying secret. The drama "Lifemark" (PG-13) follows an adopted teen whose life is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him. The story of 15-century Czech icon and warlord Jan Zizka is captured in "Medieval" (R) as he defeats the armies of the Teutonic Order and the Holy Roman Empire.
