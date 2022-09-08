Self Expression Cat Lounge and Rescue (copy)

The Self Expressions Cat Lounge and Rescue will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 11.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

St. Joe Pride Festival to kick off tonight: After two years off, organizers of a local LGBTQ+ celebration are overjoyed to unite again. Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Joe Pride Festival returns in 2022 with more events, activities and vendors than ever before. Friday’s events will include the opening ceremonies at 6 p.m., the ’80s tribute band Stranger Than Paradise at 7 p.m. and a drag show at 8 p.m. Saturday will continue with the Pride Parade at 1 p.m., guest speaker Bob Minor at 2 p.m., Drag Queen Storytime at 2:30 p.m. and several musicians starting at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

RRT to celebrate The Ruby Awards: Robidoux Resident Theatre will celebrate a year of musicals and plays as it honors the casts and crews of its 2021-22 season with The Ruby Awards. The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Ruby Theater, 615 S. 10th St. Admission is $15 to $20. 

