East Hills Shopping Center to host “Boo Bash” — A tradition that goes back decades, East Hills’ “Boo Bash” turns the mall into a fun, kid-friendly place for children and their parents to dress up and collect candy. The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the mall at 3702 Frederick Ave. It will feature the return of Orrick Acres’ Petting Zoo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Corvette Candy Crawl from noon to 4 p.m. and live music throughout the day. It is free and open to the public.
Pyro Flow to host the last performance of the season - The popular fire dance and rhythmic celebration of Pyro Flow will close out its season at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The free, monthly event will feature fire dancers and spinners, with some rhythmic participation from the public. The event is family-friendly, drug- and alcohol-free, and people are encouraged to either watch or join in on the dancing.
Smile Empty Soul returns to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall — The hard rock band Smile Empty Soul will return to Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., as part of its “The Black Pill Tour” at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. The band, famous for the song “Bottom of a Bottle” will be performing with Sunflower Dead. Admission is $20. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Albrecht-Kemper to host annual “Witches Tea” — The public is invited to join the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art for its annual “Witches Tea” at noon and/or 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at 2818 Frederick Ave. The lunch seating will be served at noon ($40) and supper at 6:30 PM ($50). Attendees are invited to come in costume. There will be a costume contest and a “best mask” award. Admission is $40 to $50 and includes a meal. Tickets are available by calling the museum at 816-233-7003 or online at albrecht-kemper.org/witchestea. Reservations are required and space is limited.
In theaters and streaming: The classic Frank Herbert book “Dune” (PG-13, in theaters and streaming on HBO Max) gets a new interpretation, this time by “Arrival” director Denis Villeneuve. Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac, the sci-fi drama centers around a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. In “Ron’s Gone Wrong” (PG, in theaters only), the CGI-animated movie features an awkward middle schooler (voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer) who befriends his new walking, talking, digitally connected device (voiced by Zach Galifianakis).
