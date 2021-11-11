Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art to host Sugarplum Festival: After taking a year off, the annual Sugarplum Festival is back on at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, 2818 Frederick Ave. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. This holiday fair and market is a more than 40-year St. Joseph tradition, featuring artisan crafts, vintage goods and more. Tickets are available at the door for $10 each. Children under 12 receive free admission.
Allied Arts Council to host Sculpture Walk Scavenger Hunt: People of all ages are invited to come out and join the fun at the Sculpture Walk Scavenger Hunt in Downtown St. Joseph from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 13. The free event has people joining teams of two to six players. After registering on Instagram, they'll receive a list of clues. The team that finds and posts photos of the correct sculptures via Instagram first will receive a gift basket full of goodies from Downtown shops. It is free and open to the public.
Cafe Acoustic to welcome '80s/'90s rock cover band: Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall will bring in the sounds of 22nd And Nowhere, a vintage and modern rock cover band, to its venue at 1918 Frederick Ave. starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. Dylan Walker will open. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Nebraska singer-songwriter to perform at Magoon's on Sunday: Magoon's will have a special Sunday matinee concert with Omaha, Nebraska, singer-songwriter Matt Cox. He will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at the restaurant and music venue at 632 S. Eighth St. The award-winning performer mixes country, rock, folk and gospel and with his signature road-worn vocals, guitar and harmonica.
In theaters and streaming: The only new movie in St. Joseph is the cinematic version of the popular children's book "Clifford The Big Red Dog" (PG, in theaters and streaming on Paramount+). It centers around a young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford that makes the dog grow to an enormous size. On Netflix, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds star in the action-comedy "Red Notice" (PG-13, on Netflix), about an Interpol agent who tracks the world's most wanted art thief. The "Home Alone" franchise continues with "Home Sweet Home Alone" (PG, on Disney+), as Max ("Jojo Rabbit's" Archie Yates) has to fight off two burglars (played by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney). Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd reunite, this time for the dark, dramatic series "The Shrink Next Door" (TV-MA, on Apple TV+) about a celebrity psychiatrist and his long-time patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.