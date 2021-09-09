Cafe Pony Espresso to celebrate art opening: The art of Madison McKinley will kick off the return of monthly art showcases at Cafe Pony Espresso, 114 S. Eighth St. The cafe will have drink specials to commemorate the opening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Visitors can check out and purchase art at the location. It is free and open to the public.
Country duo to perform at River Bluff: The duo of Tyler and Cheyenne Giles will be performing country covers and originals at River Bluff Brewing Co., 1224 Frederick Ave. starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. It is free and open to the public.
Unplugged to host birthday bash: Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave., will be rocking out for Brett Sigrist’s Birthday Bash. Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, the concert will feature Simul Astra, 22nd & Nowhere, Tim Leland and Aleksandr. It is free and open to everyone 21 and older.
Local motor group to host monthly Cruise Night: Northwest Missouri Street Rods will have its monthly Cruise Night with car showcases, music, raffles and food. It will start at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, in the East Ridge Village parking lot, 3829 Frederick Ave. It is free and family-friendly.
In theaters and streaming: The faith-based documentary “Show Me The Father” (PG, in theaters only) features captivating stories interwoven with inspirational truths about the fatherhood of God. The horror movie “Malignant” (R, in theaters and on HBO Max) has horror director James Wan returning to his roots as a woman played by Annabelle Wallis discovers shocking visions of murders are actually terrifying realities. Apple TV+ will premiere “Come From Away” (TV-14), a filmed version of the stage production featuring members of the Broadway cast as well as the show’s Tony-winning director. Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a killer named “Kate” (R, on Netflix.) who has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.