Dance Arts Center to host Winter Showcase at Missouri Theater: Before The Dance Arts Center performers head out on a competition tour, the studio will hold its “DACPAC Winter Showcase” starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The open rehearsal will feature dance genres including ballet, pointe, tap and contemporary. The performance is free and open to the public. The Dance Arts Center is asking for a suggested $5 donation to cover the cost of renting the Missouri Theater for the showcase.
Missouri Western’s Potter Art Gallery opens new exhibit: The Potter Art Gallery will display the works of Missouri artists Laurel DeFreece and Robin VanHoozer who are collaborating for a multimedia exhibition titled “Fate.” The show includes current events that foreshadow change tomorrow as well as explores climate, nature and random events that intertwine the common threads of the future. It will be on display at the gallery at 4525 Downs Drive through Feb. 25. The exhibit is free to check out.
Folk-country duo to perform at River Bluff Brewing Company: It will be a showcase of original country songs and classics as Tyler and Cheyenne Giles perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at River Bluff Brewing Co., 1224 Frederick Ave. The concert is free and open to everyone 21 and older.
Hazel’s to host yoga event on Saturday morning: The local studio Evolve Studio will be holding a yoga flow class starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Hazel’s Coffee Bar, 310 N. Third St. It will blend vinyasa style, breath work, meditation, strength and flexibility to help decompress after a long week. All levels are welcome, especially beginners. People are encouraged to bring a friend, yoga mat or towel and wear comfortable clothing.
In theaters and streaming: Two indie dramas hit theaters this weekend. “Redeeming Love” (PG-13, in theaters only) tells the story of love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850. In “The King’s Daughter” (PG, in theaters only), King Louis XIV’s (Pierce Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid’s (Fan Bingbing) life force, but his will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Kaya Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.
On Netflix, “Munich: The Edge of War” (PG-13, on Netflix) stars Alex Jennings and Jeremy Irons as a British diplomat clashes with a former classmate of his working for the German government in the lead up to World War II. The acclaimed Iranian movie “A Hero” (PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video) has a jailed man confronted with a crisis he never would have imagined.
