Wyeth-Tootle to host "Easter at the Mansion": It’s officially kick-off time for the Wyeth-Tootle Mansion’s year when hundreds of people gather to hunt for eggs, meet the Easter Bunny and pet animals. Sponsored by the Museum Hill Neighborhood Association, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 16, at 1100 Charles St. It will include meet-and-greets with the Easter Bunny, rock painting, a face painter and the always-popular petting zoo. The event is free and open to all ages.
Rendezvous to host hip-hop show: Combining seasoned St. Joseph veterans with newer talent, a hip-hop show being held on Saturday, April 16, at the Rendezvous, will be a show of unity. Titled “Smoke Show,” the concert will be held at 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the bar and venue at 619 Felix St. It will feature DJ Rudy C, Blade Lakes 7evensofuego, Ahmad Da God, The Rolling Stoners and Smithboi. The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $5.
Monday's Child to play Magoon's: It will be a self-proclaimed night of "Booze and Blues" as the local blues band Monday's Child will play at Magoon's, 632 S. Eighth St. The concert will celebrate the birthdays of members Sir Timothy Groce and David Loyd. It will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. Admission is $10. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
Sk8bar to host punk show: Sk8bar will be rocking as punk bands Iron Guts Kelly and Gutter Buds roll into the venue, located at 501 Francis St., at 9 p.m. tonight. Admission is $5. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The "Harry Potter"-related "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" (PG-13, in theaters only) features Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) as he assigns Newt (Eddie Redmayne) and his allies with a mission related to the rising power of Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). "Father Stu" (R, in theaters only) has Mark Wahlberg playing the real-life Father Stu Long, a boxer-turned-priest who took a journey from self-destruction to redemption.
