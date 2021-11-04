Symphony to perform free community concert Saturday: The Saint Joseph Symphony will bring back its chamber concerts with a special orchestral trio performance aimed at gathering the community together. Teaming up performers Lory Lacy, principal flautist for the symphony and arranger of the program, with pianist Charles Badami and cellist Sascha Groschang, the free concert, titled “Bach, Jazz & Carmen – Ole!” will be held at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Central High School to perform "Mamma Mia!": The songs of ABBA will come to life on the Central High School stage. Being performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5 and 6, at the high school, located at 2602 Edmond St., the high school production centers around the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. Tickets are $8 to $10.
Scruffy & The Janitors to perform comeback show: The garage rock sounds of Scruffy & The Janitors will be ringing through Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall, 1918 Frederick Ave., at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, as the band performs its first official show since 2019. The band Almost Enemies will open. The show is open to everyone 21 and older. Admission is $10.
Nesting Goods to host holiday open house: The most wonderful time of the year will be hitting Nesting Goods, a local home decor and gift items shop, early. Starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, the location at 615 Felix St. will transform into a winter wonderland. There will be door prizes for the first 25 shoppers, a free gift for the first 250 buyers and hourly prize drawings. The event is open to everyone.
In theaters and streaming: The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand with "Eternals" (PG-13, in theaters only) as stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan portray immortal beings going against a sinister evil that threatens to destroy humanity. On Apple TV+, Tom Hanks plays the titular "Finch" (PG-13, Apple TV+), the last man on Earth whose ailments cause him to build a robot to look after his dog. On Netflix, an all-star cast that includes Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz and Regina King stars in the western "The Harder They Fall" (R, Netflix). It centers on an outlaw who discovers his enemy is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to seek revenge.
