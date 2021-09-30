Yakov Smirnoff to perform comedy at Missouri Theater: Whether it’s in shows and movies like “Night Court” or “Brewster’s Millions” or his stand-up sets, Smirnoff wants to give people hope and laughs with his clean comedy. Making a stop in St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday as part of his “Laugh Your Mask Off Tour,” Smirnoff will perform at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. The show is part of the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association’s 2021-22 season. Tickets are $15 to $45 and can be purchased at the Performing Arts office at 713 Edmond St.
Barks N’ Brew to mix live music with pets: With fall weather settling in, it’s a good time for live music, brews and some cute dogs. Hosting its first Barks N’ Brews, the Friends of the Animal Shelter hopes to raise money with a combination of the three. Being held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at the future home of St. Joseph Animal Shelter, 5909 Corporate Dr., the Friends of the Animal Shelter will welcome performers like Swift Kik, Stephanie Gummelt and Tricia Trusty, as well as wine, beer and food vendors. Admission is $10. The event is open to all ages and dogs are welcome to tag along.
Mokaska Coffee to host Haunted Home Tours: Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St., will be the starting point of a tour of haunted homes around the area. Starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, people are invited to grab their favorite fall drink to start the tour. A sheet will be given to people at the coffee shop of the homes on the tour, where they will visit in a particular order and learn more about each house. It is a free event.
The Motors return to Magoon’s: The blues-rock of The Motors will make a stop at Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., at 8 p.m. on Friday. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
In theaters: The computer-animated version of the creepy and kooky family returns with “The Addams Family 2” (PG, in theaters and Video On Demand) In this, Morticia and Gomez (Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac) decide to take the family on a miserable vacation before the kids are too old. The dark comedy “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (PG-13, in theaters only) has Tom Hardy return to the Marvel franchise. This time, he’s up against Carnage (Woody Harrelson) in a battle for the ages. The story of young Tony Soprano from “The Sopranos” unfolds on the big screen with “The Many Saints of Newark: A Sopranos Story” (R, in theaters and on HBO Max). Michael Gandolfini, the son of the late James Gandolfini, plays Tony.
