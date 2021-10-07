Pumpkinfest returns this weekend: After going virtual in 2020, the sights and sounds of Pumpkinfest return in person for the event’s 25th year. Being held today through Sunday in front of the Pony Express Museum, 914 Penn St. and at neighboring Patee Park, it will feature the lighting of Pumpkin Mountain, carnival rides, games, a petting zoo and live entertainment. Admission is free.
Hazel’s to host concert: The talents of singer-songwriters Keaton Nelson, Stephanie Gummelt and Lukas Allnutt will come together for a live concert at Hazel’s Coffee Bar, 310 N. Third St. The show will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The shop will have appetizers, desserts, coffee, cocoa, beer, wine and cocktails available during the event. It is free and open to all ages.
Downtown Coffee Crawl takes to the streets Saturday: Coffee lovers have the chance to support local businesses in Downtown St. Joseph on Saturday as the St. Joseph Dance Arts Center hosts the Downtown Coffee Crawl. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., across multiple businesses. Participants will have the chance to meet dancers performing in the “American Quartet” ballet while sampling specialty coffee. A wristband for the event is $10 per person.
Saint Joseph Symphony hosting pecan fundraiser: If you can’t go out this week, you still can support local organizations. The Saint Joseph Symphony is teaming up with Schermer’s Pecans to raise money for the group. Pecans come in multiple flavors and are $10 per bag. To order, contact the symphony office at 816-233-7701 or visit www.saintjosephsymphony.org.
In theaters and streaming: Daniel Craig gives his last performance as James Bond in “No Time to Die” (PG-13, in theaters only). In it, 007 comes out of retirement to rescue a kidnapped scientist who turns out to be far more treacherous than expected. The Madonna tour documentary (unrated, on Paramount+) follows the pop icon on tour in Lisbon. If that’s not to your taste, the Justin Bieber tour documentary “Justin Bieber: Our World” (PG, on Amazon Prime Video) starts streaming today. If you’re looking for some family-friendly Halloween fun, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (TV-PG, on Disney Plus) is available to stream.
