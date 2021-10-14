St. Joseph Community Chorus returns to stage on Monday: It’s been almost two years since the St. Joseph Community Chorus performed in front of a live audience. That will change on Oct. 18 when the group hosts its latest concert. Titled “A Return to Song,” the St. Joseph Community Chorus will perform at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 301 N. Seventh St. The show is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted.
Susan Werner to play intimate show at The Metropolitan: Having toured around the globe, collaborated with stars like Vince Gill and Keb’ Mo and received national acclaim, folk singer-songwriter Susan Werner will bring her lauded show to St. Joseph. She’ll be performing with multi-talented musician Trina Hamlin for a special dinner show at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Metropolitan, 107 S. Sixth St. The concert is presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association. All ages are welcome.
Whiskey for the Lady to perform at Magoon’s: The bluegrass band Whiskey for The Lady will make its return to St. Joseph at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St. SoloHawk will open the show. The show is open to everyone 21 and older.
Voices of the Past continues: The popular “Voices of the Past — Mt. Mora Cemetery Tours” will continue its second night of events Friday night at the cemetery on Mount Mora Road. Tours begin at the Wyeth Tootle Mansion, 1100 Charles St. for refreshments and a chance to see the mansion. They will start at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission is $22 for the public and $20 for members of Mount Mora and the St. Joseph Museums. Pre-paid reservations are required and can be reserved by calling 816-232-8471 or visiting www.stjosephmuseum.org/events.
In theaters and streaming: The residents of Haddonfield rise to take on the notorious serial killer Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills” (rated R, in theaters and streaming on Peacock). Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up for the first time since “Good Will Hunting” for the 14th century tale of sexual assault, violence and ego in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (rated R, in theaters only). Adam Driver and Jodie Comer also star.
