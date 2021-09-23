Saint Joseph Symphony returns to Missouri Theater: The Saint Joseph Symphony will return for its first full performance since 2019. Under the direction of new conductor Christopher Kelts, the symphony will kick off its 2021-2022 season with “NEW: Season, Sound & World Concert.” It will be performed at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Missouri Theater, 715 Edmond St. Tickets are on sale now.
Bluegrass Battles Hunger comes back to Coleman Hawkins Park: The annual benefit for the Second Harvest Food Bank will return to St. Joseph on Sept. 24 and 25 at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The two-day festival will mix the best bluegrass and folk music from the area, like Kristin Hamilton Band, Pretend Friend, Whiskey Mash Band and The Matchsellers. It is free and open to the public. A livestream also will be available at www.facebook.com/bluegrassbattleshunger.
Wyeth-Tootle Mansion to host ‘Afternoon at the Mansion’: The Wyeth-Tootle Mansion will be a place to relax and enjoy an afternoon with others. The event will feature music from Victoria Lynn Schultz, reenactments of history, a Museum Hill Tour, self-guided tours of the mansion and horse-drawn carriages around Museum Hill. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Blues guitarist to play Magoon’s: Erin Coburn, a Cincinnati native and an accomplished blues-rock artist, will return to Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St., at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26. Channeling modern rock with blues and classic rock, her music cites influences like Gary Clark Jr., The Black Keys and Royal Blood. The concert is open to all ages.
In theaters and streaming: The faith-based police drama “Courageous Legacy” (PG-13, in theaters only) celebrates the movie’s 10th anniversary with a remastered cut that includes deleted scenes. The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” (PG-13, in theaters only) puts Broadway star Ben Platt back in the role that made him a star, as a high schooler who watches as a lie he told about a classmate who committed suicide spirals out of control. As Halloween season kicks into gear, “The Haunting of Hill House’s” Mike Flanagan releases a new supernatural thriller miniseries, “Midnight Mass” (TV-MA, on Netflix). “Bridesmaids” co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd reunite in the drama “The Starling” (PG-13, on Netflix), about a grieving woman who rediscovers the will to live after a tremendous loss.
