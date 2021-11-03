As the Saint Joseph Symphony returns to live performances, it wants to see its audience in an intimate context.
Bringing back its chamber concerts, it will perform a special orchestral trio performance aimed at bringing the community together.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun for the audience. But prepared to be wowed, as well,” said Lori McAlister, managing director of the Saint Joseph Symphony.
The free, hour-long concert will be held at First Christian Church, 927 Faraon St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Teaming up performers Lory Lacy, principal flautist for symphony and arranger of the program, with pianist Charles Badami and cellist Sascha Groschang, the concert, titled “Bach, Jazz & Carmen – Ole!” aims at bringing fun, invigorating energy back to the community.
“I’m thinking that people will just be surprised and delighted. For anyone who appreciates the musicianship (of the symphony), these three players are just really exceptional,” McAlister said.
The program will feature four pieces: “Sonata in E Major” by J.S. Bach, “Assobio a Játo (Jet Whistle)” by Heitor Villa-Lobos, “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano” by Claude Bolling and “Fantaisie Brillante sur ‘Carmen’” by François Borne.
“There are a lot of familiar tunes from ‘Carmen.’ Whether people think they know it or not if they’ve watched ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons at any point in their lives, they’ve heard it,” McAlister said.
The idea of the program was sparked in 2020 when the symphony was putting together its socially distanced “Cozy Concerts.” McAlister said she approached Lacy for ideas for a chamber show.
“(I) asked her if she would be willing to put together a small ensemble that would have some upbeat, fun, familiar music so that it could be family-friendly, open to anyone, whether they consider themselves a fan of orchestral music or not, and still find something interesting to listen to. So she came up with a wonderful, eclectic, fun program,” McAlister said.
While past chamber concerts typically have charged an admission fee, McAlister said they wanted to kick things off in a big way that welcomes everyone. Financed by the David H. Morton Memorial Fund for the Arts Grant, she said the goal is to make sure all who want to attend the concert can do so.
“They love the program. They love the idea. And of course, we’re delighted to be able to offer it at no cost for people to attend,” she said.
The concert is open to everyone. Masks are required when moving around the building, but not when seated. The symphony will have masks available for those who don’t have one.
For more information, contact the Saint Joseph Symphony at 816-233-7701, info@saintjosephsymphony.org
or www.saintjosephsym phony.org.
