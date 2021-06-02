A pandemic couldn’t slow the St. Joseph Sculpture Walk down. Now that COVID-19 numbers are low, the annual event is bigger than it’s ever been.

For its eighth year, the walk will expand its map as it welcomes 21 new sculptures to be taken in by the public all year long.

“We’ve expanded our reach. We’re going clear up to the American Electric Lofts,” Teresa Fankhauser, executive director of Allied Arts Council, said. “You get more sculptures, you have to find more space, basically. We’re excited about that. You’ll definitely get your steps in.”

The Sculpture Walk is a year-long exhibit of juried, outdoor sculptures in Downtown St. Joseph. This year’s competition will kick off with a “First Walk” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, following the opening reception at 5 p.m. at Room 108, 722 Felix St.

This year’s offering will feature flying pigs, frogs, light-up pieces and elevated houses. While there won’t be any interactive pieces like in years past, it’s the walk’s most diverse set yet. The reason: The Allied Arts Council had a lot of submissions from which it could choose.

“We had more sculptors apply than ever before, which tells me they’re ready to get out there. It also tells me that we’re getting a good reputation, which is nice,” she said.

As tradition dictates, the new pieces will be on display throughout Downtown St. Joseph, with most near local businesses. While there will be awards given out before the “First Walk,” the public will be able to use its voice as people are encouraged to vote for their favorite sculpture by completing the ballot found in the walking tour brochure. After ballots are filled out, people can drop them off in one of the ballot boxes Downtown or at the Allied Arts office at 118 S. Eighth St.

While Fankhauser said there was a sense of stress and fear during 2020’s walk, she expects the mood, as well as the sculptures, will be fun and full of conversation this year.

The walks are free to attend. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/StJoeArts or call the Allied Art Council office at 816-233-0231.