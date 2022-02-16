Part of the thrill of going to the St. Joseph, Mo. Antique Show & Vintage Market is visitors are never sure what to expect.
Kevin Hummer, owner of RJ Promotions, who runs the event, said it’s been going on for 20 years and it’s still unpredictable.
“It’s just a great time to see a lot of new items, a lot of rare items that you might not have ever seen. There’s some unusual items. Somebody can add them to their collection or buy them for a loved one,” he said.
Featuring 60 dealers from five states, the antique show and market will be held at the Civic Arena, 100 N. 4th St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.
While Hummer said he loves seeing all of the new furniture, décor, gifts, quilts and more, one of the huge draws is the show’s free antique appraising.
“That always gets everybody excited (because) they found something this past year in an estate sale, or they got something from their parents, or they found something on an auction and they just want to get it appraised,” he said.
With the ongoing popularity of shows like “Antiques Roadshow,” where antiques are appraised by experts, it’s created a new generation of fans that show up at events like the St. Joseph Antique Show.
“There’s a ton of young pickers out there around our area here in Northwest Missouri, and they’re very good at it. But the difficulty is trying to know all the different (items) out there and what the values are,” he said.
In past events, Hummer said that he’s seen people take items that they were going to throw away and discover that they were more valuable than they could imagine.
“I remember a lady brought in grandma’s jewelry box. She didn’t know what she had. She thought it was mostly costume jewelry. And it was a unbelievable diamond ring, which she thought was zirconium. And this guy told her ‘No, sweetie, you got a huge, enormous valuable ring here,’” he said.
In addition to all of the antique picking, there’s a lot of window shopping and selling of rare and classic goods. Coming off of Valentine’s Day, this year’s event will have a “For the Love of Junk” section that will highlight vintage and re-purposed furniture, along with eclectic home décor and retro items.
Being in charge of the the antique show over the years, Hummer said he’s excited to see how the trends have changed and what people are hoping to purchase this year.
“You had times when the rusty (aesthetic) was really collectible ... They didn’t want the wood colors, the walnut and the oak colors, they wanted it painted and kind of repurposed. Now you’re starting to see the wood colors come back around the beautiful colors of grains of wood. So, it’s always kind of an evolution of what’s the hot items out there,” he said.
Being one of the few antique shows in the area, Hummer said he’s happy to team up with local shops like the Jesse James Antique Mall to help put it on every year.
“There’s not as many shows like this around because the rules have changed. This has been a staple of the community for quite some time,” he said.
Admission to the show is $8 for adults and free for children 16 and younger. People wanting appraisals are limited to two items per person.
