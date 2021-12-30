From concerts to dance parties, the end of 2021 will come with a variety of celebrations in St. Joseph.
Here’s a look at what happening on Dec. 31 for the adults:
DJ Diehard’s New Year’s Eve Fancy Dancy Party
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Cafe Acoustic, 1918 Frederick Ave.
- How much: $10
The new tradition of DJ Diehard’s dance party will continue at Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall. The night will include the biggest dance tunes, music videos, party favors, a champagne toast and what the venue is calling “the biggest balloon drop around.”
Unplugged’s New Year’s Eve Bash
- When: 9 p.m.
- Where: Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.
- How much: $5
You can consider this a “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” of sorts. Local rock bands Grindstone Creek and Almost Enemies will be providing the riffs and melodies to ring in the new year on a positive note. It will conclude with a champagne toast at midnight.
Club Geek presents NYE Breakin’ 2022: Electric Boogaloo
- When: 10 p.m.
- Where: Club Geek, 815 Francis St.
- How much: No cover
Host Dimitrice Owens will pop and lock this New Year’s Eve bash at the video game and comic-themed bar. It will include ‘80s costume contests, dance-offs and a complimentary toast at midnight.
Magoon’s New Year’s Eve with The Motors
- When: 8 p.m.
- Where: Magoon’s, 632 S. Eighth St.
- How much: TBD
If you’re looking to add some blues and rock to your New Year’s Eve Celebration, Magoon’s will provide it with the sounds of The Motors. The celebration will include owner Barry Woodhull’s famous hot and spicy shrimp, a champagne toast, party hats, noisemakers and beads.
Tiger’s Den’s New Years Eve with Six O’Clock Swing
- When: 7:30 p.m
- Where: Tiger’s Den, 519 Felix St.
- How much: Free
The local jazz group Six O’Clock Swing will be providing upbeat, toe-tapping jams for people looking to ring in their new year in a more subdued manner. The band said it’s the kind of show they love to do.
“Everyone’s in anticipation so the energy is already there,” said Ben Scamurra, alto and tenor saxophone player for the group. “We can kind of sit ourselves in the little corner and set up and fit right in immediately. Like, we don’t have to present ourselves as directly as a regular show, if that makes sense. The music just lends to the atmosphere already.”
New Years Eve with True North
When: 9 p.m
Where: St. Jo Frontier Casino, 777 Winners Circle
How much: Free
As the rock band True North closes in on 20 years performing together, it will celebrate with a rock-filled New Year’s Eve show at the St. Jo Frontier Casino. The night will include live music, food and drawings from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Mokaska Coffee presents ‘New Year’s Night at the Disco’
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mokaska Coffee, 705 Edmond St.
How much: Free
Mokaska Coffee is encouraging people to get down in a groovy way as it celebrates New Year’s Eve with a '70s vibe. The night will include fun drink specials and the bar will be decked out with a disco ball, bubble machine and lights.
The Rendezvous Black Light New Year’s Eve Party
When: 9 p.m.
Where: The Rendezvous, 619 Felix St.
How much: Free
With a newly renovated space, The Rendezvous will have a DJ spinning the tunes as it offers free party favors and snacks and a free champagne toast at midnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.