Organizers for the South Side Fall Festival couldn’t be happier to bring the annual weekend tradition back in 2021.
After having to cancel the event in 2020 because of the pandemic, the weekend of fun, music and food returns to Hyde Park Sept. 17 to 19.
“It’s going to make it extra special this year to be able to have the festival,” said Gary Pettis, an organizer for the event.
The South Side Fall Festival will be held from noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hyde Park, 402 E Hyde Park Ave. It is free and open to the public.
Operating under the theme of “Everyday Heroes,” Pettis said the festival will honor those who continue to help the area get through a raging pandemic.
“(We want) to honor the everyday working people that are working out there on the front lines of work that we call our everyday heroes,” Pettis said.
All of the usual traditions will be present at the festival, from the animal exhibits to the multiple food and craft vendors.
Friday’s festivities will begin with music starting at 1 p.m. with Chad Elifrits & Country Classics at the Main Stage, followed by Jeff Lux at 4 p.m. and an opening ceremony at the gazebo at 6 p.m.
Following the opening celebration will be Missouri Detour at 7 p.m. at the main stage and Southern Nights Band at 7 p.m. at the gazebo followed by the main event: the fireworks show, presented by Aerial FX, at about 9 p.m.
A fan favorite, the South Side Fall Festival Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday. With the “Everyday Heroes” theme, it’s encouraging people who are helping the area get through a rough time to participate in marching through the South Side to receive recognition.
The 12-block parade will extend north, starting at Green Hills on King Hill Avenue and traveling along Missouri Avenue. Parade participants are expected to gather from 8 to 8:30 a.m., with the parade rolling out at 10 a.m. Trophies will be given to the floats that place in the top three spots.
Linda Blank will serve as the grand marshal of the parade. A St. Joseph native and retired social worker, Blank is a 15-year member of the South St. Joseph Rotary. Pettis said she was originally set to be the grand marshal of the canceled 2020 parade. He’s glad they’re able to honor her this year.
“She’s a two-year running grand marshal,” he said laughing. “So that’s going to be nice to recognize her.”
The second day of the festival will continue with live music. Donita Swafford will start things off at 1 p.m. at the gazebo, alongside Country Way at the main stage. Phil Vandel will lead the afternoon performances at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage, with Dixie Cadillacs at 4 p.m. at the gazebo. In addition, The Licious Brothers will break out some rocking tunes at 6 p.m. on the main stage, as well as Manda Lynn at 7 p.m. at the gazebo. Stan Stelle and the Main Street Band will close out the night at 8 p.m. on the main stage.
The festival will continue at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with a worship service followed by South Side Fall Festival favorite Southern Vixen at 12:30 p.m. on the main stage and closing with the Q-Country Baby Show at 1 p.m. at the gazebo.
After making the tough decision to cancel the festival in 2020, Pettis said he’ll be glad to see people out smiling and getting back into the community.
“I’m most looking forward to seeing the crowds, seeing all the people smile and talk to each other that they haven’t seen for a year or two,” he said.
